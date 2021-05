Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— Valdosta High School will be running their 2021 Valdosta Wrestling Kids Camp this June. The camp will occur June 28-30 from 9 AM – 12 PM daily. Registration will last to the morning of June 28. The wrestling camp will cost $50 per student. Also, VHS asks parents to make all checks payable to Valdosta Takedown Club. For more information, John Robbins at john.robbins@gocats.org or 912.531.2117.