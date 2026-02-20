//Lowndes basketball teams advance to Region Championship

Share with friends

LOWNDES – Both the girls and boys basketball teams have advanced to the Region Championship with tickets and streaming available.

Release:

With impressive semi-final victories, both our girls and boys basketball teams have advanced to the Region Championship!

The championship games will be held at the Crimson Colosseum on the campus of Lowndes High School on Friday, February 20, 2026.

There will be four (4) games played that day. The consolation games will tip off first, followed by the region championship matchups.

4:00 pm – Girls Consolation – Tifton vs Camden 5:30 pm – Boys Consolation – Tifton vs Richmond Hill 7:00 pm – Girls Championship – Lowndes vs Valdosta 8:30 pm – Boys Championship – Lowndes vs Valdosta

Admission is $10 per person. Tickets may be purchased at the gate (cash or credit accepted), or in advance through GO Fan. Gym doors open at 3:00 PM.

For our out of town fans, the games can be viewed on the Lowndes Hudl Fan Page. The cost is $19.95 per day. Visit Lowndes High School | High School Sports | Home | Hudl to login and subscribe.

Make plans and join us as Viking fans cheer both our teams to victory and a trip to the state playoffs!