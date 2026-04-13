//Early Voting Announced for Georgia House District 177 Special Election

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VALDOSTA – Lowndes County announces early voting schedule and new location for House 177 special election.

Release:

DISTRIBUTION: PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT – 4.17.26

EARLY VOTING FOR THE 12 MAY 2026, HOUSE 177 SPECIAL ELECTION

Early Voting Days/Hours:

NEW LOCATION!

Lowndes County Public Safety Training Center – 903 N Patterson St,Valdosta GA 31601 (across from The Crescent, in the old GA Power Bldg)

Mon – Fri 20 Apr – 24 Apr 2026 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat 25 Apr 2026 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun 26 Apr 2026 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Mon – Fri 27 Apr – 1 May 2026 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat 2 May 2026 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun 3 May 2026 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Mon – Fri 4 May – 8 May 2026 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

If you wish to vote by mail, you may submit an online application through your MVP page https://mvp.sos.ga.gov; or call, email, or fax a request to have an absentee ballot application mailed to you.

The LAST day we can accept an absentee by mail ballot application and mail absentee ballots to voters is Friday, 1 May 2026.

A drop box has been provided in the Elections office lobby to return mail ballots in person, or you can drop them off at the Elections office front counter, or return them in the mail. In person: Lowndes County Elections, 2808 N Oak St, Valdosta, 31602, or mail: PO Box 10130, Valdosta GA 31604.

On the LAST DAY TO VOTE, Tuesday, 12 May 2026, you may vote in your assigned precinct from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can find your assigned precinct at: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov, refer to your precinct card, or contact the Elections office.

This is an election for House 177 ONLY. If you are in Georgia House District 177 you are eligible to vote in this election and your election day polling place will be open. (EXCEPTION: Lowndes Civic Center voters will vote in the Elections office due to an emergency closure of the polling place.)

If you have any questions, call, email or fax the elections office at 229-671-2850 (Ph), 229-333-5199 (fax), e-mail elections@lowndescountyga.gov.