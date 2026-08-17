//Prince Automotive Donates $173K In Parts To Wiregrass

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PHOTO: Representatives from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and Prince Automotive of Valdosta celebrate Prince Automotive’s $173,777 donation of automotive parts. Pictured left to right: Wiregrass team members Mona McKenzie, Foundation Director; Will Bostelman, Executive Director of Fundraising; Toby Heard, Automotive Program Coordinator; Dakota Knudsen, Automotive Instructor; and WGTC President DeAnnia Clements; Prince Automotive team members Roger Dowling, Parts Manager; Jay Prince, Vice President; and Alan McClendon, Fixed Operations Director.

VALDOSTA — The donated components will give Automotive Technology students additional resources for hands-on training and practical experience.

Release:

VALDOSTA, GA – Prince Automotive of Valdosta has donated approximately $173,777 in automotive parts to Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, providing valuable hands-on learning resources for students in the college’s Automotive Technology program. The donation will help ensure students have access to current automotive components and equipment as they develop the technical knowledge and practical skills needed to succeed in the automotive workforce.

Prince Automotive has been a longstanding supporter of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and its mission to prepare a skilled workforce for the region. Jay Prince, Vice President of Prince Automotive, serves on the Wiregrass Foundation South Board of Directors and is a member of the Foundation’s Executive Board, where he serves as Treasurer.

“Prince Automotive is proud to support Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and its commitment to developing the next generation of automotive technicians,” Prince said. “Hands-on training is essential in our industry, and we are excited to provide resources that will allow students to learn real-world skills. Investing in Wiregrass students is an investment in the future workforce and economic strength of our community.”

The gift reflects the importance of strong partnerships between Wiregrass and local industry. Through contributions of equipment, materials, expertise, and financial support, community partners help the college maintain high-quality training programs that respond to changing workforce needs.

“Community partners like Prince Automotive play a critical role in the success of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and our students,” said Will Bostelman, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising. “When business and industry invest in our programs, they help provide students with the tools, experiences, and confidence needed to enter the workforce prepared. Together, we are building a stronger workforce and creating meaningful opportunities for the communities we serve.”

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Automotive Technology program prepares students for careers in the automotive service and repair industry through instruction in automotive systems, diagnostics, maintenance, and repair. The program combines automotive mechanics theory with practical application and emphasizes the technical and professional skills needed for successful employment. The Automotive Technology Diploma program is offered at the Valdosta and Ben Hill-Irwin campuses.

To learn more about Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Automotive Technology program, visit www.wiregrass.edu/course-catalog/current/programs/automotive-technology-diploma.

To learn more about Prince Automotive of Valdosta, visit www.princeautovaldosta.com.

About Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College serves South Georgia through high-quality academic and technical education, workforce development, and community partnerships. The College offers programs that prepare students for careers in high-demand fields while supporting economic growth and innovation across the region.