//Companies “Play It Forward” at the Children’s Imagination Station

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VALDOSTA – Businesses can “Play It Forward” by sponsoring free children’s admission to the Imagination Station during the Turner Center’s annual ARToberfest.

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VALDOSTA, GA — The Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station, the Turner Center for the Arts’ newest attraction, is inviting local and regional businesses to Play It Forward by sponsoring free admission for children and families during the 9th Annual ARToberfest on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Through the new Play It Forward sponsorship program, a $10,000 contribution will provide free admission to the 10,000-square-foot, STEAM-focused Imagination Station during ARToberfest from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., giving potentially thousands of children the opportunity to play, explore and learn at no cost to their families.

ARToberfest is a signature Turner Center event featuring dozens of art vendors, live music, free children’s activities, train rides, a petting zoo and more in the Turner Center Art Park.

The event also features a plein air competition with $1,600 in cash prizes.

This year marks the first time in ARToberfest history that all six Turner Center campus facilities, including the Imagination Station, will be open to the public, allowing visitors to experience a full day of art, creativity and family fun.

“This is more than sponsoring a day of play; it is an opportunity for a business to invest directly in children and families in our community,” Imagination Station Director Kimberly Cliett said. “When a company Plays It Forward, children get to play, explore, and learn—and our entire community benefits.”

A $10,000 Play It Forward sponsorship provides:

Free admission to the Children’s Imagination Station for the day

Recognition as the Play It Forward Sponsor

Prominent recognition through event signage, digital and social media, website promotion and other publicity

An opportunity to demonstrate a company’s commitment to children, education and community impact

The Imagination Station is seeking a $10,000 Play It Forward sponsor for ARToberfest 2026. Opportunities to Play It Forward are also available throughout the year.

The mission of the Turner Center for the Arts is to inspire creativity, curiosity and connection by integrating the arts with imaginative learning through engaging programs, exhibitions, entertainment and interactive spaces.

For more information, contact Cliett at 229-506-5607, ext. 129, or kciett@childrensimaginationstation.org.