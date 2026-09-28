CPIE Honors Hester & Morris Orthodontics for Decade of Community Service

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PHOTOS: Representatives from Valdosta City Schools, Lowndes County Schools and the Community Partners in Education Advisory Council recently visited Hester & Morris Orthodontics for the presentation of the CPIE Community Partner of the Decade Award for 2016-2026. The special recognition honors a decade of extraordinary partnership and service, including more Partner of the Year nominations than any other CPIE partner during the 10-year period. Mrs. Crystal Rowan has also served on the CPIE Advisory Council throughout the decade, including two terms as Chair.

VALDOSTA — Hester & Morris Orthodontics earns CPIE’s Community Partner of the Decade honor for 2016-2026.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. – Community Partners in Education has recognized Hester & Morris Orthodontics as its Community Partner of the Decade for 2016-2026, honoring 10 years of exceptional service, leadership and commitment to the students and schools of Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools.

The special recognition serves as a conclusion to CPIE’s 35th anniversary celebration and recognizes a partner whose sustained involvement has helped define the program over the past decade.

Since 2016, Hester & Morris Orthodontics has received more CPIE Partner of the Year nominations than any other community partner. The recognition reflects the organization’s consistent presence and support throughout both school systems as well as its commitment to the overall mission of CPIE.

A significant part of that legacy has been the leadership of Mrs. Crystal Rowan, who has served on the CPIE Advisory Council throughout the decade and has served two terms as Council Chair. Rowan has been a consistent presence at CPIE meetings, events and initiatives while helping guide Hester & Morris Orthodontics’ continued involvement with local schools.

Representatives from both school systems and CPIE recently visited Hester & Morris Orthodontics to officially present the award. Making the presentation were Dr. Craig Lockhart, Superintendent of Valdosta City Schools; Mrs. Jennifer Steedley, Public Relations Director for Valdosta City Schools; Mrs. Sandra Wilcher, Superintendent of Lowndes County Schools; Mrs. Lauren Odom, Public Relations Director for Lowndes County Schools; and Mrs. Kristin Calvert of Southland Children’s Dentistry, CPIE Advisory Council Chair.

The Community Partner of the Decade recognition celebrates not simply one successful partnership or one year of service, but a decade of consistent commitment.

For Hester & Morris Orthodontics and Crystal Rowan, that commitment has meant being there year after year for students, educators, schools and CPIE.



About CPIE: Community Partners in Education was established in 1990 through a collaboration among Lowndes County Schools, Valdosta City Schools and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce. Within the program’s first year, 65 businesses, civic groups and organizations had signed on as partners, beginning a tradition of school-community collaboration that has now continued for more than 35 years. Joining is simple, click here to complete your partnership commitment for today. (https://bit.ly/JoinCPIE)