VSU Named Among Nation’s Best Colleges by U.S. News and World Report

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VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University earned recognition on seven U.S. News and World Report 2027 Best Colleges lists.

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VALDOSTA — U.S. News and World Report has once again named Valdosta State University one of the best colleges and universities in the nation.

VSU’s appearance among U.S. News and World Report’s 2027 Best Colleges rankings reflects the university’s promise to reignite its student-first campus culture, create career ready graduates, support students where they are, and promote student success through teaching innovation and excellence.

This is the 42nd year U.S. News and World Report has published its annual Best Colleges rankings. This year the publication assessed more than 1,700 colleges and universities on 17 measures of academic quality and graduate success, including graduation and retention rates, research publication share, social mobility, academic reputation, student-faculty ratio, and borrower debt.

VSU is recognized on seven U.S. News and World Report 2027 Best Colleges lists — Best National Universities, Top Performers on Social Mobility, Top Public Schools, Undergraduate Business Programs, Undergraduate Nursing Programs, Undergraduate Psychology Programs, and Undergraduate Computer Science Programs.

National University: According to U.S. News and World Report, the schools included on the Best National Universities list offer a full range of undergraduate and graduate majors and are committed to producing groundbreaking research.

VSU offers more than 100 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees, plus more than 70 options to add a certification, minor, endorsement, or certificate to that degree.

VSU believes that learning is best done actively and in collaboration with others. That is why the university prioritizes experiential learning and student-faculty research, including giving students the chance to participate in cutting-edge research projects as early as freshman year.

Top Performers on Social Mobility: VSU is one of the most economically diverse national universities in the United States and is dedicated to enrolling and graduating students with exceptional financial need.

According to U.S. News and World Report, “economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, even when controlling for other characteristics.” However, some institutions of higher education — like VSU — are “more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of (economically) disadvantaged students,” which the news organization defines as students who receive Federal Pell Grant funds.

More than half of VSU’s entering students each year qualify for the Pell Grant program.

Top Public Schools: VSU has a longstanding commitment to investing in the people, communities, and future of South Georgia. Through academic programs, public partnerships, workforce development, research, outreach, and service, the university is continually looking for ways to create opportunities, strengthen local economies, and help individuals and families build brighter futures.

Undergraduate Nursing Programs: With a focus on serving as a resource for healthcare in South Georgia, VSU’s School of Nursing students gain valuable, real-world experience while serving the needs of underserved populations all year long. Through their various clinical experiences and volunteer efforts, VSU’s nursing students go where they are most needed and help create healthier communities.

VSU offers a traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing and an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing for students who hold a bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field.

Undergraduate Business Programs: The Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration at VSU offers a challenging curriculum and essential real-life learning experiences that prepare students for a dynamic business environment. Students engage in research with faculty, experience the world through study abroad and service-learning activities, and develop professional skills through internships and award-winning student organizations.

VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, a designation held by about five percent of the world’s business schools. It offers a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, Applied Economics, Finance, General Business, Management, and Marketing.

Undergraduate Psychology Programs: The College of Humanities and Social Sciences at VSU offers a rigorous and relevant curriculum designed to prepare students for satisfying careers that allow them to have a real impact on the lives of others. Students are able to customize their college experience by engaging in life-enhancing research, transformative study abroad experiences, and impactful experiential learning activities that combine academic instruction with real-world problem solving.

VSU’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences offers a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Both degree options help students develop the intuition, emotional acuity, and compassion needed to work with individuals of all backgrounds in a variety of situations, from the clinic to the office to the classroom.

Undergraduate Computer Science Programs: The College of Science and Mathematics at VSU prepares students for a career in innovation by offering a computer science program that focuses on problem solving, analysis, design, and implementation of software systems.

VSU’s College of Science and Mathematics offers a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. The degree program is accredited by the Computing Accreditation Commission of ABET.

VSU also offers a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems.