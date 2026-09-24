Wiregrass Announces Free Wired Up! TechXpo Events Across South Georgia

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VALDOSTA – Wired Up! TechXpo will offer free music, games, technology demonstrations, vendors and career exploration this fall.

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VALDOSTA, GA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is inviting communities across South Georgia to experience Wired Up! TechXpo, a free, interactive community event combining education, technology, entertainment, shopping, food, games, rides, contests and giveaways. Adding even more excitement to this year’s Wired Up! TechXpo is the Giant Musical Chairs Contest held on the Valdosta Campus! Attendees will have the chance to jump into the action and compete in an oversized version of the classic game everyone knows and loves. The competition is sure to bring plenty of laughs, energy, and friendly rivalry—with special prizes awaiting the winners! Come ready to move, have fun, and see who will claim the final chair!

Wired Up! TechXpo will take place at three Wiregrass campuses this fall:

Coffee Campus in Douglas, GA: 706 W Baker Hwy, Douglas, GA 31533

Saturday, October 10, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Ben Hill-Irwin Campus: 667 Perry House Rd, Fitzgerald, GA 31750

Saturday, October 24, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Valdosta Campus: 4089 Val Tech Rd Bldg. 100, Valdosta, GA 31602

Saturday, November 7, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Admission to Wired Up! is completely free and open to the community.

“Wired Up! is an opportunity for us to open our doors and invite the community to experience Wiregrass in a fun and interactive way. We want families to come out, enjoy the music, food and activities, but also leave having discovered a program, career path or opportunity they may not have known existed. It’s about bringing education, technology and community together while showing that there is truly something for everyone at Wiregrass,” said Kelley Wetherington, Director of Campus Life at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

More than a community festival, Wired Up! provides attendees with an interactive look at education and career opportunities available throughout the region. Wiregrass faculty, staff and program representatives will showcase the college’s programs, certificates and degrees through hands-on activities, demonstrations, games and experiences.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore potential career paths, discover new technology, interact with college programs and learn how Wiregrass can help prepare students for today’s workforce.

Wired Up! also provides an opportunity for local businesses, entrepreneurs and organizations to connect directly with the community. Vendors are invited to participate and showcase their merchandise, products and services throughout the events.

Vendor registration is $30, with early registration available through October 1. Late registration fees will apply after October 1, and final vendor registration closes October 21, 2026, where applicable based on the individual event date.

Vendors can register and find additional event information through the Wired Up! TechXpo page at Wiregrass.edu/wired-up.

For vendor registration questions or assistance, contact wiredupregistration@wiregrass.edu.

Whether you’re interested in discovering a new career, exploring technology, supporting local businesses or simply looking for a fun day with family and friends, Wired Up! TechXpo offers the community an opportunity to experience Wiregrass in a whole new way.

Come get Wired Up! and experience where education, technology and community connect.

About Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and provides career-focused education and workforce development opportunities to communities throughout South Georgia. Through degree, diploma, certificate, continuing education and workforce training opportunities, Wiregrass prepares students with the skills needed to succeed in today’s workforce.