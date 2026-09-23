Dr. Dorothy J. Phillips to Share Leadership Journey at VSU

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VALDOSTA – Chemistry pioneer Dr. Dorothy J. Phillips will speak at Valdosta State University Oct. 8.

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VALDOSTA — Dr. Dorothy J. Phillips, immediate past president of the American Chemical Society, will share an inspiring story of perseverance, leadership, and scientific impact at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in Hugh C. Bailey Science Center Room 1011 at Valdosta State University.

Phillips is a distinguished chemist and longtime scientific community champion whose nearly 40-year industrial career, pioneering achievements, and commitment to expanding opportunities in chemistry culminated in her serving as American Chemical Society president in 2025.

Refreshments will be served beginning at 5 p.m. in the Bailey Science Center Atrium.

Phillips’s presentation, “A Trailblazer’s Journey to Leadership in the American Chemical Society: An Inspiring Story of Perseverance, Leadership, and Scientific Impact,” is sponsored by the Southwest Georgia Section of the American Chemical Society and hosted by VSU’s College of Sciences and Mathematics and Department of Chemistry and Geosciences. It is open to VSU community members from all academic disciplines as well as the public.

“While the speaker’s experiences are rooted in her journey as a chemistry student and scientist, her story demonstrates how any undergraduate can begin as an ordinary student and, through dedication, vision, and perseverance, rise to leadership roles within highly respected national and international organizations,” shared Dr. Shipra Gupta, associate professor of organic chemistry and chair of the Southwest Georgia Section of the American Chemical Society. “Her remarkable path to leadership within the American Chemical Society, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious scientific societies, illustrates that ambitious goals can be achieved through hard work, resilience, and commitment.”

Gupta said that the presentation will serve as a powerful source of inspiration for all attendees, particularly those who face obstacles or uncertainty in pursuing their aspirations.

“As a woman of color, the speaker’s accomplishments provide a compelling example of the opportunities available to individuals from historically underrepresented groups in science and leadership,” Gupta explained. “Her experiences highlight the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity and demonstrate that talent, determination, and service can lead to meaningful professional and personal success.”

Phillips will also discuss the American Chemical Society’s commitment to community engagement, outreach, and public service. An example of this work at VSU is Science Saturday Chemistry, one of the area’s largest annual public outreach events presented by VSU’s Department of Chemistry and Geosciences and the Southwest Georgia Section of the American Chemical Society to showcase the many ways chemistry and chemistry education contribute to society.

Phillips is the first African American woman to be elected to American Chemical Society presidential succession and the first African American woman to be elected to the organization’s Board of Directors, where she served three terms from 2014 to 2022. In 1967, she was the first African American woman to complete a bachelor’s degree at Vanderbilt University. She completed her doctoral studies at the University of Cincinnati and was the first African American woman in Cincinnati to earn a doctorate in chemistry in 1974.

During her nearly 40-year career, Phillips served in research development and business management roles for Dow Chemical Company and Waters Corporation.

Phillips has earned many honors throughout her career, including the 2023 Roland H. Hirsch Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Analytical Chemistry from the Division of Analytical Chemistry and the 2022 Percy L. Julian Award and 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers. She is an American Chemical Society fellow and has been a member of the organization since 1973.