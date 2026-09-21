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Local NewsSeptember 21, 2026

High School Football Scores – 9/18/26

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Long Co. Blue Tide at Lowndes Vikings
1-2   4-0
0   53

Final

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White football helmet with number 19.  
Calvary Christian Knights at Valwood Valiants
3-1   4-1
21   46
Goddard Field, 7:30 p.m.

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    White football helmet with red logo design.
Berrien Rebels  at Irwin Co. Indians
3-0   2-1
42   13
Final

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TCC Yellow Jackets at Brooks Co. Trojans
3-0   0-3
69   0
Final

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Black football helmet with blue logo.  
Telfair Co. Trojans at Lanier Co. Bulldogs
1-2   0-4
19   18
Roquemore Field, 7:30 p.m.​​​​​​​

 

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Clinch Co. Panthers at Bacon Co. Raiders
1-2   1-1
35   0
Final

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Gold football helmet with green faceguard.   
Lincoln (Fla.) Trojans at Colquitt Co. Packers
2-2   2-2

17

   45
Final

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Fitzgerald Hurricane

 at Worth Co. Rams
3-0   2-1
25   20
Milt Miller Field, 7:30 p.m.

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Red football helmet with white faceguard design.  
 Thomasville Bulldogs at Seminole Co. Indians
2-1   1-2
42   6
Final

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  Black football helmet with red facemask.
Early Co. Bobcats at Charlton Co. Indians
0-3   2-1
6   13
Champ Bailey Field, 7:30 p.m.

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