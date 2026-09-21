High School Football Scores – 9/18/26

|Long Co. Blue Tide
|at
|Lowndes Vikings
|1-2
|4-0
|0
|53
|
Final
|Calvary Christian Knights
|at
|Valwood Valiants
|3-1
|4-1
|21
|46
|Goddard Field, 7:30 p.m.
|Berrien Rebels
|at
|Irwin Co. Indians
|3-0
|2-1
|42
|13
|
|TCC Yellow Jackets
|at
|Brooks Co. Trojans
|3-0
|0-3
|69
|0
|Final
|Telfair Co. Trojans
|at
|Lanier Co. Bulldogs
|1-2
|0-4
|19
|18
|Roquemore Field, 7:30 p.m.
|Clinch Co. Panthers
|at
|Bacon Co. Raiders
|1-2
|1-1
|35
|0
|Final
|Lincoln (Fla.) Trojans
|at
|Colquitt Co. Packers
|2-2
|2-2
|
17
|45
|Final
|
Fitzgerald Hurricane
|at
|Worth Co. Rams
|3-0
|2-1
|25
|20
|Milt Miller Field, 7:30 p.m.
|Thomasville Bulldogs
|at
|Seminole Co. Indians
|2-1
|1-2
|42
|6
|
|Early Co. Bobcats
|at
|Charlton Co. Indians
|0-3
|2-1
|6
|13
|Champ Bailey Field, 7:30 p.m.