////Langdale Hyundai Named Title Sponsor of 2026 SGBC Golf Tournament

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VALDOSTA — SGBC announces Langdale Hyundai as title sponsor for its September 24 golf tournament at Kinderlou Forest.

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VALDOSTA, GA — September 17, 2026 — The Southern Georgia Black Chambers, Inc. (SGBC) announced today that Langdale Hyundai of South Georgia has been named the official Title Presenting Sponsor for the 2026 SGBC Annual Golf Tournament: “Where Commerce Meets the Course.”

The premier regional executive scramble is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2026, on the championship fairways of Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta. The tournament brings together corporate decision-makers, regional entrepreneurs, civic leaders, and community partners for a day of athletic competition and executive-level B2B networking.

As the flagship partner, Langdale Hyundai’s commitment directly underwrites tournament operations while fueling the Chamber’s philanthropic mission. One hundred percent of net event proceeds are directed into two cornerstone regional initiatives: the SGBC Small Business Development Grants, which supply direct micro-capital to local minority-owned startups and expanding enterprises, and the Youth Entrepreneurship Scholarship Fund, providing collegiate and vocational workforce awards to aspiring scholars throughout South Georgia.

“This tournament represents far more than 18 holes of golf—it is an engine for regional economic empowerment,” said H. DeWayne Johnson, President and CEO of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers. “Langdale Hyundai’s corporate citizenship and leadership as our Title Presenting Partner demonstrate a profound dedication to South Georgia’s commercial vitality. When corporate leaders, small business owners, and civic institutions collaborate on the green, our entire regional economy moves forward.”

Flagship Leadership & Key Corporate Partners

Langdale Hyundai of South Georgia will anchor the event with prominent entrance displays, marquee positioning at key fairway checkpoints, and a corporate flight competing in the 18-hole scramble field.

The 2026 tournament also features strong support from an elite roster of regional institutions:

Beverage Cart Sponsor: SGMC Health, supporting on-course hydration and refreshments across all 18 holes to keep competitors fueled and performing at their best.

Hospitality Anchor: Rainwater Conference Center, hosting an interactive player hospitality canopy and welcome experience at Hole #1.

Official Longest Drive Contest: Coleman Talley LLP, presenting the high-stakes power-hitting contest on Hole #6.

Community Tee Sponsors: Nearly two dozen regional enterprises, financial institutions, and professional firms, including Synovus Bank, Georgia Power, CJB Industries, First Federal Savings and Loan, and South Street Community Care Home.

The tournament is structured as a competitive 4-Person Scramble featuring cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Net finishes.

Date: Thursday, September 24, 2026

Venue: Kinderlou Forest Golf Club • 4005 Bear Lake Rd, Valdosta, GA

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM: Player Check-in, Practice Facilities Open & Morning Coffee

9:15 AM: Official Welcome & Rules Briefing on the Clubhouse Patio

9:30 AM: Shotgun Start

3:00 PM: Catered B2B Networking Reception, Luncheon & Cash Awards Banquet

About the Southern Georgia Black Chambers (SGBC)

The Southern Georgia Black Chambers, Inc. serves as the premier voice, advocate, and catalyst for Black-owned enterprises, entrepreneurs, and professional leaders across Southern Georgia. Guided by the tenets of community development, collaboration, and inclusive economic growth, the SGBC connects businesses to capital, strategic mentorship, peer networking, and high-impact policy advocacy. Learn more at www.sgablackchambers.org .

About Langdale Hyundai of South Georgia

Located in Valdosta, Georgia, Langdale Hyundai of South Georgia is a premier automotive dealer dedicated to providing superior vehicle sales, financing, and certified maintenance. Deeply rooted in community stewardship, Langdale Hyundai actively invests in civic partnerships, educational initiatives, and economic progress across the Lowndes County and Greater South Georgia region. Visit them online at www.langdalehyundai.com .