Turner Center to Open Three New Art Exhibits September 21

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VALDOSTA – Three new art exhibitions featuring Berdysheff, Lovatelli, and Bayides will remain open through November 4.

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The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will hold a new exhibit opening reception on Mon., Sept. 21, from 5 to 7pm, at 527 N. Patterson Street , featuring the works of Alex Berdysheff, “Edge,” Flavia Lovatelli, “Cycles of Change,” and John E. Bayides, “The Art of a Sailor in Southwest Georgia.” Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.

Born in the former Soviet republic of Georgia, Alex Berdysheff’s artistic career officially started in Scotland, and took part in a post-graduate exchange program at the Glasgow School of Art, also known as the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Building. After several solo and group exhibitions in Scotland, the Edinburgh School of Art hosted his major show during the Edinburgh International Festival in 1997. In 2000, Berdysheff received the John Murray Thomson Award for his work in the Royal Scottish Academy Annual Exhibition. Since then, he has participated in numerous shows worldwide. As for the United States, his work has been exhibited in Florida, Arizona, and New York. In 2022, he took part in a group exhibition of six surrealist artists at Marietta Cobb Museum of Art. His very recent solo exhibition took place at Avery Gallery, Marietta, GA. In 2024, it was the first time his work exhibited in Houston, in “Life Perspectives & New Beginnings,” ELC Fine Art group exhibition.

Flavia Lovatelli is a sustainable paper manipulation artist whose elaborate, immersive works transform recycled paper into intricate, dimensional environments. Lovatelli’s work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. In 2025, her work was selected for the South Carolina Biennial at the 701 Center for Contemporary Art, the Shanghai International Paper Art Biennial in China, the Piccolo Spoleto Festival Art Exhibition in Charleston, and the 36th Annual McNeese National Works on Paper at McNeese State University. She has also participated for two consecutive years in both the Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show and the Smithsonian Craft Show, affirming her presence within both contemporary art and fine craft contexts.

John E. Bayides – John Efstatheous Bayides began life in the Brighton section of Boston, Massachusetts. One of five children born to Greek immigrants, he graduated from Brighton Highschool and attended classes at Massachusetts Art School. Bayides frequented the Massachusetts Fine Arts Museum where he would study and sketch the works of established artists, and soon after began to paint. He studied the works and techniques of masters such as Monet, Van Gogh, Gauguin, Dali and others. He read books, practiced their techniques, and emulated their styles to develop his own styles and methods over time.

All exhibits will remain open in the galleries for the public’s enjoyment through Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org . Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make those arrangements.