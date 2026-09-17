////GBI Arrests Waverly Man Following Shooting in Camden County

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CAMDEN CO. – GBI arrests 26-year-old Nija Thomas following a shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Release:

Waverly, Camden County, GA (September 15, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Nija Thomas, age 26, of Waverly, GA, with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, in connection with a shooting in Waverly, GA, on Monday, September 14, 2026. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate.

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on September 14, 2026, the Camden County 911 Center received a call regarding a shooting near Massey Lane in Waverly, Camden County, GA. When Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, they found a man lying in the yard of a home with an apparent gunshot wound. Preliminary information indicates that Thomas went to the man’s home, and the two men got into an argument. During the argument, Thomas physically assaulted and shot the man. The man was life-flighted to a regional hospital for treatment.

Camden County deputies found Thomas a short distance away in his yard. He was taken into custody and booked into the Camden County Jail.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Kingsland at (912) 729-6198 or the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 510-5100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online , or by downloading the See Something Send Something Mobile App.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.