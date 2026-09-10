//Georgia Tax Collections Rise 3.5% in August

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ATLANTA – Georgia net tax collections rose 3.5% in August, reaching nearly $2.5 billion.

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ATLANTA – Georgia’s net tax collections approached $2.5 billion in August, increasing $85.4 million, or 3.5%, compared with August 2025.

Net tax collections totaled approximately $2.41 billion during the same month last year.

Individual Income Tax collections approached $1.2 billion, an increase of $40 million, or 3.5%, from approximately $1.16 billion in August 2025.

Income Tax Withholding payments increased $49.3 million, or 4.4%, while Individual Income Tax Return payments decreased $3.5 million, or 9.2%. Refunds increased $4.3 million, or 6.7%, and other Individual Income Tax categories, including estimated payments, decreased by a combined $1.4 million.

Gross Sales and Use Tax collections totaled approximately $1.79 billion, increasing $129 million, or 7.8%, over the previous year.

Net Sales and Use Tax collections increased $44.6 million, or 5.4%, compared with August 2025, when net Sales Tax revenue totaled nearly $821.8 million.

Sales Tax distributions to local governments totaled $911.9 million, an increase of $81.9 million, or 9.9%. Sales Tax refunds increased $2.4 million, or 29%.

Corporate Income Tax collections totaled $18.4 million, decreasing $21.4 million, or 53.8%, from $39.8 million in August 2025.

Corporate Income Tax refunds increased $27.6 million, or 153.2%. Corporate Income Tax Return payments increased $1.7 million, or 13.9%, while other Corporate Income Tax payments increased by a combined $4.5 million.

Motor Fuel Tax collections decreased $6.6 million, or 3.3%, compared with August 2025, when collections totaled $199.5 million.

Motor Vehicle Tag and Title Fee collections increased $8.3 million, or 27.4%, while Title Ad Valorem Tax collections decreased $800,000, or 1.2%, compared with the previous fiscal year.