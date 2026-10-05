////Two Killed, 35 Injured in Dooly County Shooting

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VIENNA — Two men were killed and 35 people injured after gunfire erupted during a neighborhood block party early Sunday morning.

Release:

UPDATE – October 4, 2026:

The victims killed in this shooting have been identified as Ja’Quavion Aderious Jackson, age 21, of Cordele, GA, and Macaleb Malik Jackson, age 23, of Hawkinsville, GA.

The condition of the 35 injured victims range from stable to critical.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

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ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Vienna, Dooly County, GA (October 4, 2026) – The GBI is investigating a shooting in Vienna, GA, that left two people dead and 35 people injured. The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) requested the GBI to assist with the investigation.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 1:25 a.m., on October 4, 2026, DCSO deputies were on patrol at a neighborhood block party when shots were fired from the 900 block of Pine Street in Vienna, GA. Deputies immediately responded to the area and discovered multiple people had been shot. Deputies also found two people in the 600 block of Pine Street that were pronounced deceased on scene. Victims were taken to several regional hospitals for treatment.

The two deceased victims will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where autopsies will be conducted.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.