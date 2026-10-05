////Lowndes High Teacher Named Georgia STEM Teacher of the Year

Share with friends

VALDOSTA — Lowndes High School science teacher Anastasia Croft has been named the AFA Georgia STEM Teacher of the Year.

Release:

Lowndes High School’s Anastasia Croft Named Georgia AFA STEM Teacher of the Year

VALDOSTA, GA — Lowndes County Schools is proud to announce that Lowndes High School science teacher Mrs. Anastasia Croft has been named the Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) Georgia STEM Teacher of the Year, earning statewide recognition for her commitment to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.

The AFA Teacher of the Year program recognizes K-12 educators who inspire students through innovative STEM instruction and help prepare the next generation of scientists, engineers, aviators, and technology leaders. The program, sponsored by Rolls-Royce, honors teachers who make a significant impact in their classrooms and communities while encouraging students to explore STEM and aerospace-related opportunities.

Mrs. Croft, a veteran who now brings her experience and passion for science into the classroom, advanced to the state level after first being selected as the Moody Air Force Base Chapter Teacher of the Year. Her selection as Georgia’s honoree recognizes her continued commitment to creating meaningful learning experiences for students and bringing science to life in the classroom.

“My time in the Navy taught me the importance of hands-on experience, perseverance, and problem-solving, and I bring those lessons into my classroom every day,” says Croft. “I’m willing to put in the work to help any student who wants to learn, whether their future is in STEM or somewhere completely different.”

U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant Matthew Newman visited Lowndes High School to present Croft with the state-level recognition in front of the entire LHS staff.

“I’ve always believed that anyone can accomplish just about anything if they’re willing to put in the effort. You don’t have to be naturally good at science or engineering; you just have to be willing to learn, ask questions, and try,” Croft adds.

As the Georgia STEM Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Croft received an official AFA jacket, certificate, a year’s membership to the Civil Air Patrol, and a commemorative pin for both the chapter and state levels. Her state selection also advances her for consideration for the AFA National Teacher of the Year award.

Mrs. Croft’s recognition reflects a commitment shared across Lowndes High School and Lowndes County Schools to provide students with opportunities that connect classroom learning to the world beyond school.

“My job is to give students the tools, opportunities, and encouragement to discover what they’re capable of. Receiving this award is an incredible honor, and I hope it reflects the same message I try to teach my students: there’s no limit to what you can accomplish when you’re willing to work for it,” she says.

Congratulations to Mrs. Croft on this outstanding achievement and for representing Lowndes High School and Lowndes County Schools at the state level.