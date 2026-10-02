MEC to Create 140 Jobs With New McDuffie CO. Facility

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MCDUFFIE CO. – Mayville Engineering plans 140 new jobs and a $26 million investment in a metal fabrication facility.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) plans to create approximately 140 new jobs and invest an estimated $26 million over the next several years to establish a new metal fabrication facility in McDuffie County.

“We continue to see companies bring good-paying jobs and opportunity to all corners of this state,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “MEC will help reinforce Georgia’s strong manufacturing supply chain while benefiting from our highly skilled workforce and top-notch infrastructure network.”

Founded in 1945, MEC is a U.S.-based company that provides a wide range of services, including prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, assembly, and aftermarket support. The company serves various industries, such as commercial vehicles, data center and critical power, construction and access equipment, agriculture, powersports, and more.

“MEC is proud to partner with McDuffie County and the State of Georgia to bring new investment and approximately 140 jobs to the region. Georgia’s skilled workforce and strong commitment to economic development made it the ideal location for our newest facility, and we look forward to contributing to the community’s continued growth,” said Jag Reddy, President and CEO of Mayville Engineering Company. “This new facility strengthens MEC’s national manufacturing network and expands our capacity to support customers across the industries we serve. As we continue to grow, so does our need for talented people, and we look forward to hiring locally in McDuffie County for roles across operations, skilled trades, and management as we invest in the Thomson facility.”

For the new metal fabrication facility, MEC will refurbish the existing building at 1048 Superior Way in Thomson. Facility renovations and equipment investments are expected to be phased in over the next several years, with workforce expansion anticipated to begin in 2026. The company will be hiring for roles in management, administrative support, technical positions, operators, maintenance, and quality control. Interested individuals can learn more at www.mecinc.com/our-company/careers.

“This project demonstrates the strength of McDuffie County’s workforce, infrastructure, and business environment,” said Chase Beggs, Chairman of the McDuffie County Commission. “Attracting an internationally competitive manufacturing company like MEC creates opportunities not only for today’s workforce, but also for the next generation of workers. We look forward to working with MEC as the company becomes an important part of our community.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity for McDuffie County,” said Steve Dwyer, Chairman of the Thomson-McDuffie Industrial Development Authority. “MEC is exactly the type of high-quality manufacturing company we want to attract to our community. This investment will create new career opportunities for our residents, strengthen our industrial base and generate lasting economic benefits for McDuffie County.”

Senior Project Manager Adela Kelley represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the McDuffie County Development Authority and Georgia Quick Start.

“Georgia’s manufacturing supply chain is built on layers, from small and specialized manufacturers to major OEMs, and MEC brings important capabilities that serve multiple industries and multiple points across that supply chain,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With its proximity to Augusta and connectivity to the broader Southeast manufacturing ecosystem and some of the nation’s busiest ports, McDuffie County is well-positioned for this investment. We’re proud to partner with MEC and local leaders to bring new manufacturing opportunities to the region and look forward to supporting the company as it grows in Georgia.”