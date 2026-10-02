VSU Athletics Moving to Peach Belt Conference, Except Football

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VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Athletics will join the Peach Belt Conference beginning with the 2027-28 academic year, while Blazer football will remain an NCAA Division II independent.

VSU will remain in the Gulf South Conference through 2026-27 before joining the Peach Belt on July 1, 2027. The university has been a Gulf South member since 1981.

According to Valdosta State Athletics, the move follows a yearlong review and is expected to reduce travel while increasing regional competition.

VSU will compete in 11 Peach Belt sports. Because the conference does not sponsor football, the Blazers will continue competing independently in NCAA Division II.