////GBI Investigates Shooting Following Foot Pursuit in Dublin

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DUBLIN — No injuries were reported after a Laurens County deputy fired at a suspect during a burglary investigation.

Release:

Dublin, Laurens County, GA (October 20, 2026) – At the request of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Dublin, GA. No one was injured in the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at about 2:09 p.m., a Laurens County Sheriff’s deputy approached Charles Daniel McMahan, age 36, of Dublin, GA, who was riding a bicycle on Fire Tower Road, to speak with him about an ongoing burglary investigation. McMahan ran away, and the officer pursued him on foot. During the pursuit, McMahan pointed an object at the deputy. The deputy then shot at McMahan, but did not hit him.

Neither McMahan nor the deputy were injured in the incident.

McMahan was arrested by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office on charges unrelated to the officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at (478) 374-6988. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be provided to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.