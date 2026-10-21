////BPI Outdoors Donates Firearms to Support Georgia DNR Accessibility Program

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ATLANTA — Georgia DNR received a donation of firearms from BPI Outdoors to enhance its Outdoors Beyond Barriers program.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (DNR WRD) recently received a donation of rifles and shotguns from BPI Outdoors to enhance the Outdoors Beyond Barriers (OBB) program. The donated firearms will be used at future OBB hunting and shooting events.

“Georgia DNR values partnerships that expand outdoor opportunities and help make Georgia’s natural resources accessible to everyone. BPI Outdoors’ generous donation is a great example of that shared commitment,” said DNR Commissioner Walter Rabon. “These firearms will be a great addition to the adaptive equipment and other tools available through the Outdoor Beyond Barriers program, allowing our participants to create lifelong memories.”

Continue reading this news release at GeorgiaWildlife.com/bpi-outdoors-donation-supports-georgia-dnr-obb-program.

For more information about the Outdoors Beyond Barriers program, visit gadnr.org/obb.