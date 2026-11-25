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ATLANTA — Georgia joined a lawsuit alleging Dollar General routinely charged shoppers more at checkout than advertised.

Release:

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has joined the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 29 states in filing a lawsuit against Dollar General Corporation (Dollar General) for engaging in long-running deceptive pricing practices. This includes routinely charging customers more at the register than the prices displayed on shelves, price tags and advertisements – costing consumers millions of dollars.

The coalition further alleges that Dollar General has, for years, repeatedly mislabeled prices, overcharged consumers, and failed to correct the issue despite extensive corporate knowledge of the problem.

“Georgia consumers should be able to trust that the prices on the shelf are the prices they will pay at checkout. Anything less is unacceptable and potentially a violation of state law,” said Carr. “We’re using all available resources to fight for Georgia families, and we will continue to push back against any business that seeks to take advantage of them.”

According to the complaint:

Thousands of Dollar General stores have taken advantage of vulnerable shoppers by extracting millions of dollars in unlawful overcharges with insufficient safeguards to prevent the practice.

Dollar General received tens of thousands of complaints from consumers across the country who reported the company did not honor advertised prices, demonstrating widespread consumer harm and confirming that customers nationwide have been charged more than the advertised price.

Dollar General knows that it harms consumers by charging more at the register than the prices it advertises, as reflected by the numerous complaints it has received.

Despite being made aware of the problem, Dollar General has failed to implement policies and practices to adequately address the problem, according to the complaint.

The FTC and states allege that these practices violate the FTC Act and the states’ consumer protection laws, including Georgia’s Fair Business Practices Act.

Consumers are encouraged to check their receipt before they leave any store. If there is a difference between the shelf price and what was paid, bring it to the attention of customer service. Consumers can also file a complaint on the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website or by calling 404-651-8600.

Joining Carr and the FTC in filing this amended complaint are the following attorneys general: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.