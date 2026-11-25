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MILLEDGEVILLE — The GBI says an officer shot a 13-year-old boy after he stepped out of a truck and officers saw he had a gun.

Release:

Milledgeville, Baldwin County, GA (November 24, 2026) – At the request of the Milledgeville Police Department (MPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Milledgeville, GA. A 13-year-old boy was injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that, at about 6:43 p.m. on November 22, 2026, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and the Milledgeville Police Department received a Be On Look Out (BOLO) for the 13-year-old who was possibly armed and driving a white truck in connection with a shooting that occurred in Jones County earlier that day. At about 7:45 p.m., BCSO deputies and MPD officers located and stopped the truck in the Milledgeville Mall parking lot at 2400 North Columbia Street, in Milledgeville. When the 13-year-old exited the truck, law enforcement saw the boy with a gun. One officer then shot at the 13-year-old, hitting him. The 13-year-old was rendered medical assistance at the scene and taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.