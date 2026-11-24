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ATHENS — Keanthony Sorrells, 17, received life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus 90 years, in a fatal shooting.

Release:

ATHENS, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Keanthony Sorrells, 17, has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, plus 90 years, for his involvement in the May 27, 2024, fatal shooting of 20-year-old Cameron Manago at Rolling Ridge Apartments in Athens. Sorrells is an associate of Sex Money Murder, a national set of Bloods that has a strong presence throughout the state.

An Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge sentenced the defendant on Nov. 18, 2026.

“Once again, justice has been served for Cameron Manago and his family, and we’re proud to have fought for them throughout this process,” said Carr. “All Georgians deserve to be and feel safe in their own neighborhoods, and that’s why we do this work each day. Let me be clear – gang violence won’t be tolerated anywhere in this state, and those who continue to terrorize our communities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

ORIGINAL RELEASE

November 6, 2026

ATHENS, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Gang Prosecution Unit has secured the conviction of Keanthony Sorrells, 17, in connection with the May 27, 2024, fatal shooting of 20-year-old Cameron Manago at Rolling Ridge Apartments in Athens. Sorrells was found guilty by an Athens-Clarke County Jury following a nine-day trial. Sentencing will take place at a later date.

Sorrells is the second and final defendant to be convicted in this case. His co-defendant, Zyquavious Thomas, 18, previously pleaded guilty on Sept. 16, 2026. Both Sorrells and Thomas are associates of Sex Money Murder, a national set of Bloods that has a strong presence throughout the state.

“This conviction is just the latest in our ongoing efforts to combat violent gang activity in every corner of this state, and it’s working,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “When we created our Gang Prosecution Unit four years ago, we promised to go after those who are putting lives at risk, and we started in Athens. Alongside our local, state and federal partners, we have stopped a deadly gang war and secured justice for victims and their families. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we’re fighting to ensure that’s a reality.”

Created in July 2022, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit has since partnered with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to obtain more than 20 convictions in Athens alone, with several other defendants still facing charges. The majority of these cases involve a conflict between two rival gangs known as Everybody Eats (EBE) and Red Tape Gang (RTG). This conflict dates back to 2021 and has resulted in several shootings – both fatal and non-fatal – throughout the area. This includes the shooting deaths of three-year-old Kryon Santino Zarco Smith, 19-year-old Brynarius Smith, 24-year-old Ja’Vanni McDavid, and 19-year-old Alijah Nelson – all cases successfully prosecuted by Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

“This conviction reflects the importance of strong law enforcement partnerships and the collective commitment to holding individuals accountable for acts of violence,” said Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters. “Addressing gang-related crime requires continued collaboration, shared resources, and a coordinated approach to investigations and prosecutions. We appreciate our partnership with the Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit, the GBI, and the FBI. Through these efforts, we will continue working together to prevent violence, hold offenders accountable, and keep our community safe.”

Senior Assistant Attorney General Ryan Piechocinski and Assistant Attorney General McKenzie Gray prosecuted this case. It was investigated by ACCPD, with assistance from the GBI, the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, and Gang Investigators Nathan Shoate and Eliasar Gonzalez with the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

“Criminal gangs pose a significant threat to the safety of our communities,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “This conviction represents an important step in addressing that threat and reinforces our commitment to pursuing those who engage in violent and organized criminal activity.”

“Gang violence has devastating consequences for our communities, and this conviction represents another important step toward holding those responsible accountable,” said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Through our partnership with the Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit and our local law enforcement partners, the FBI remains committed to dismantling violent gangs, preventing further bloodshed, and making our communities safer.”

Conviction and Sentencing

On Nov. 5, 2026, Keanthony Sorrells was convicted of the following charges.

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Armed Robbery

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under the Age of 18 Years

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Coffee, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson, Washington and Webster counties, with more than 150 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.