Lowndes Volleyball Advances to Second Round of State Playoffs

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VALDOSTA — Lowndes volleyball advances to the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs and will host North Paulding October 21.

Release:

Our Lowndes Volleyball team has advanced to the second round of the state Class 7A playoffs with a victory over East Coweta!

The Lady Vikings will host North Paulding High School on Wednesday, October 21, in a best-of-five-set match. First serve is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. in the Lowndes High School Gym.

Tickets are $10 per person and will be available for purchase with cash at the door. An online option is available through GoFan. All fans must have a ticket for admission, with the exception of babies in arms.

Purchase tickets online through GoFan:

https://gofan.co/event/6975199?schoolId=GA7173

Thank you for your continued support of our Vikings as they compete for a state championship!

Go Vikings!