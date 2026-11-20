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VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools invites the public to a ribbon cutting for its new district office at 10 a.m. Jan. 9.

Release:

The Valdosta Board of Education and Dr. Craig Lockhart, Superintendent of Valdosta City Schools, would love to have you join us for the official ribbon cutting of our new Valdosta Board of Education.

Saturday, January 9, 2027, at 10:00 a.m.

Valdosta Board of Education / District Office

3101 Barack Obama Boulevard

Valdosta, GA 31602

We are especially grateful to the citizens of Valdosta. Your continued support of the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) helped make this new District Office possible and has helped build and improve school facilities throughout our community. Those investments make a difference every day for the students, families and staff who use these spaces.

Our new Board of Education brings more of our district teams together under one roof and gives us a welcoming place to serve our schools, families and community. We appreciate everyone who helped plan, build and prepare the facility, and we’re grateful to our staff for keeping the work of the district moving throughout the transition.

Please mark your calendar. We look forward to welcoming you and thanking you in person as we cut the ribbon together.

Vision. Values. Victory. Go Cats!