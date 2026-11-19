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VALDOSTA — The city will open four temporary sites for residents to drop off extra household garbage Nov. 24, 25 and 27.

Release:

As residents prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends, the City of Valdosta Public Works Department is providing temporary garbage drop-off locations to help accommodate the increase in household waste commonly generated during the holiday.

Four designated drop-off locations will be available on Tuesday, November 24; Wednesday, November 25; and Friday, November 27, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The temporary service is available exclusively to City of Valdosta residents and offers a convenient way to dispose of additional household garbage without requesting an extra City-issued garbage container.

Temporary Garbage Drop-Off Locations:

1. Recycling Center

3130 Val Tech Road

Valdosta, GA 31601

2. Barack Obama Boulevard Site

708 Barack Obama Boulevard

Valdosta, GA 31601

3. Payton Park

603 Conoley Avenue

Valdosta, GA 31601

4. Former City of Valdosta Recycling Site

1025 W. Hill Avenue

Valdosta, GA 31601

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these designated locations to properly dispose of excess household garbage rather than allowing waste to accumulate around their homes or neighborhoods.

The temporary drop-off service is part of the City’s ongoing efforts to provide efficient, accessible sanitation services and respond to the needs of residents during holidays and other periods of increased household waste.

For additional information about the temporary garbage drop-off locations, residents may contact the City of Valdosta Public Works Department.