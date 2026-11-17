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VALDOSTA — VSU’s Thomas Aiello won the 2026 Bell Award for his book on Muhammad Ali’s 1970 return to boxing in Atlanta.

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Dr. Thomas Aiello recently earned the Georgia Historical Society’s 2026 Malcolm Bell Jr. and Muriel Barrow Bell Award for Return of the King: The Rebirth of Muhammad Ali and the Rise of Atlanta.

Given annually to the best book on Georgia History published in the previous year, the Bell Award honors exceptional scholarship and storytelling. It shines a spotlight on published works that deepen the reader’s understanding of Georgia’s past, as well as its broader role in American history.

Published in late 2025 by University of Nebraska Press, Aiello’s Return of the King: The Rebirth of Muhammad Ali and the Rise of Atlanta tells the story of Muhammad Ali’s return to boxing in Atlanta in 1970 after more than three years away from the ring. It explores the roles of Ali, Georgia State Senator Leroy Johnson, and the city of Atlanta in making the historic comeback possible, examining the intersection of sports, race, politics, and Atlanta’s emergence as a major American city.

“I actually learned about Muhammad Ali’s first fight after returning from a three-year suspension for refusing his draft notice for the Vietnam War in another book I was reading about the role of Black Power in the history of sports,” Aiello shared. “I was shocked to realize that the fight took place in Georgia. After the shame of not knowing wore off, I decided to do some digging. That digging ultimately took me to archives throughout Atlanta and one in Louisville, as I put together the story of how the fight came about and how it arrived in an Atlanta still beset by racial issues. The process from beginning to end took about two years.”

An accomplished, intellectually curious, and interdisciplinary scholar whose work connects history to the cultural and social issues that have shaped American life, Aiello has published 22 books.

Jim Crow’s Last Stand: Nonunanimous Criminal Jury Verdicts in Louisiana, published in 2015 by LSU Press, earned Honorable Mention honors during the 2016 PROSE Awards presented by the Association of American Publishers.

His 2018 book, The Grapevine of the Black South: The Scott Newspaper Syndicate in the Generation Before the Civil War, earned the 2019 Book Award from the American Journalism Historians Association. It was published by University of Georgia Press.

The Life and Times of Louis Lomax: The Art of Deliberate Disunity, published in 2021 by Duke University Press, earned him a Pulitzer nomination.

“I have three more coming out next year,” he said. “One is about the intersection of race and species in American history, one is about the fiction of Kathy Acker, and one is about a civil rights protest in Sylvester.”

Aiello’s strength as a historian lies in exploring the connections between race, culture, institutions, and everyday American life, including subjects that traditional historical narratives sometimes overlook. His work addresses complicated aspects of American history, and he has a knack for drawing connections among history, race, politics, popular culture, sports, philosophy, and animal studies.

Aiello joined the VSU faculty in 2010 and currently serves as a professor of history, Africana studies, and anthrozoology in VSU’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences. He enjoys incorporating research into his courses, helping students engage with historical subjects through original scholarship and independent research.

“I am particularly fond of my Africana studies classes and my animal ethics and history classes,” he said. “I teach one that combines both of those interests, a history of race and animals course that I really enjoy. Anything that has to do with Black history or animals is always something that will be meaningful to me.”

The Bell Award, established in 1992, is the highest publication award bestowed by the Georgia Historical Society. It is named in honor of Malcolm Bell Jr. and Muriel Barrow Bell in recognition of their contributions to the recording and interpretation of Georgia’s history.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/chss/

https://www.georgiahistory.com/