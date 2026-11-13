////Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Receives Safety Grant

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Lowndes Co- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has received an $94K High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Release:

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce it has received an $

94,076.00 High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

(GOHS). Funding for this grant

is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is awarded based upon the

partnership with The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in helping to reduce crashes, injuries, and

fatalities across the State of Georgia.

High Visibility Enforcement combines highly visible and proactive law enforcement to target a specific

traffic safety issue designed to change unlawful and dangerous driving behaviors that contribute to

most of the fatal and serious-injury traffic crashes on our roads. Law enforcement efforts are combined

with visibility elements and public notification on the enforcement campaign to educate the public on

traffic safety and promote voluntary compliance with the law.

“Using data to identify where and when traffic crashes are happening in local communities helps local

law enforcement agencies determine when and where to patrol roads and highways in hopes of being

able to save lives and reduce crashes through the enforcement of all traffic laws ,” said Allen Poole,

Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “Traffic laws are to protect everyone traveling on

the road and that obeying them helps to make sure you and everyone else makes it home safely

every day.”

“The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is proud to continue partnering with the Governor’s Office of Highway

Safety, with a goal to reduce traffic violations on our highways. Once again, this year grant funding from the

Governor’s Office of Highway Safety increased, due to the great work of the Deputies at the Lowndes County

Sheriff’s Office. Increased funding through the HVE grant, now allows us additional hours to allow deputies to

work on reducing traffic violations, to include Driving Under the Influence on Lowndes County highways. While

the goals remain the same, which is to reduce Traffic fatalities within Lowndes County, we hope to accomplish

this by gaining voluntary compliance of all Georgia traffic laws, through education and enforcement.” said

Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

As law enforcement partners in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI and Click It Or Ticket seatbelt

campaigns, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in

coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional sobriety

checkpoints.

The grant will continue through September of 2027.