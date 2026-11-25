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VALDOSTA — Bajalia Law Firm hosted a Thanksgiving luncheon for 50 residents of Courlley Court Apartments on Tuesday.

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Bajalia Law Firm provides Thanksgiving meals for 50 Valdosta residents

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Bajalia Law Firm, P.C. provided a Thanksgiving meal for 50 residents of Courlley Court Apartments on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at noon. The meal was served on site at the apartment community, so residents could sit down and eat together close to home.

The firm worked with two local partners to make the day possible. Dr. Ronnie Mathis, Executive Director of the South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness, provided the tents, tables, and chairs. Big Nick’s, the Valdosta barbecue and soul food restaurant, catered the meal.

Quote from Nick Bajalia, host of the luncheon, “Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on our blessings and remember the importance of caring for one another. Valdosta has been home to our firm for more than 40 years, and we believe that being part of this community means more than simply doing business here. It means looking for opportunities to give back and make a difference in the lives of our neighbors. We are grateful for the opportunity to share a meal and fellowship with the residents of Courlley Court this Thanksgiving.”

Quote from Dr. Ronnie Mathis, Executive Director of the South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness, “The partnership between Bajalia Law Firm, P.C. and South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness reflects the caring spirit that makes our community stronger. This year, through their kindness and thoughtfulness, Bajalia Law Firm, P.C. provided Thanksgiving meals for the least, the last, and the left out. Partners like Bajalia Law Firm, P.C. bring comfort to neighbors facing hunger, hardship, and loneliness. Their willingness to stand beside us helps provide more than food – it offers the warmth of knowing someone cares and the reassurance that no one is forgotten.”

About Bajalia Law Firm, P.C.

Bajalia Law Firm, P.C. is a Valdosta-based trial law and mediation firm founded in 1982 by Nick M. Bajalia, Sr., serving individuals, families, and businesses across South Georgia. The firm handles personal injury, wrongful death, criminal defense, business litigation matters, and offers mediation and arbitration services. Its work is guided by experience, skill, judgment, and integrity. Learn more at bajalialaw.com.

About the South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness

The South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is a Valdosta nonprofit whose mission is to end the causes of homelessness and support people in need by working with governments and private organizations.