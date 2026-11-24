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VALDOSTA — A $10,000 safety grant will fund hands-free cellphone mounts for city vehicles and seatbelt reflectors.

Release:

The City of Valdosta has been awarded a $10,000 Partners in Safety Grant through the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMA) Risk Management and Employee Benefit Services (RMEBS) Group to support initiatives aimed at improving employee safety, reducing workplace risks, and strengthening compliance with established safety policies.

The City received the full $10,000 requested through the competitive grant application process. The funding will be used to purchase hands-free cellphone mounts for City vehicles and seatbelt reflectors, reinforcing safe driving practices and increasing employee visibility while performing essential services throughout the community.

These investments will support compliance with Georgia’s hands-free driving and seatbelt laws, as well as City safety policies, while helping protect employees who travel throughout Valdosta daily to serve residents.

“Employee safety is a priority for the City of Valdosta, and this grant allows us to take additional steps to protect the individuals who serve our community every day,” said City Manager Jennifer Wheeler. “We appreciate the Georgia Municipal Association for providing resources that help municipalities strengthen their safety programs and create safer working environments.”

The grant application was spearheaded by the City’s certified Safety Coordinator, DaRale Walton, with support from the newly established City Safety Committee, Human Resources Department, and City Manager’s Office. The collaborative effort reflects the City’s continued commitment to building a proactive culture of workplace safety and accountability.

The City’s Safety Committee is led by Chair DaRale Walton, Hogun Vaughan, Vice-Chair Lieutenant Justin Ply, and Secretary Julie Grantham. The committee works to identify potential safety concerns, promote employee awareness, and recommend improvements that help minimize risks across City operations.

The Partners in Safety Grant Program is offered exclusively to members of the Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency (GIRMA) and/or the Workers’ Compensation Self-Insurance Fund (WCSIF). As a GIRMA member, the City of Valdosta is eligible to participate in the program, which provides financial assistance to municipalities for safety-related equipment, training, and other initiatives designed to reduce employee injuries and public liability risks.

Through this investment, the City of Valdosta continues to demonstrate its commitment to responsible risk management, employee well-being, and the safe, efficient delivery of essential public services.