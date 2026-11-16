Share with friends

VALDOSTA — The Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade will begin at 5 p.m. on December 5, an earlier start than planned.

Release:

The City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street announce a change to the start time of the 2026 Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade. The annual parade, scheduled for Saturday, December 5, 2026, will now begin at 5:00 p.m., allowing families and spectators to enjoy the holiday celebration earlier in the evening.

The decision to move the parade to an earlier start time comes as the annual event continues to grow in participation and attendance. With an increasing number of parade entries and an extended parade duration, the adjustment is intended to provide a more convenient experience for participants and spectators, particularly families with young children.

“Christmas parades are about bringing families together, celebrating traditions, and creating lasting memories,” said Valdosta Main Street Manager Patrick Pearson. “As our parade continues to grow, we recognize the importance of making the experience enjoyable for everyone. Moving the start time to 5:00 p.m. will help families enjoy the festivities without extending too late into the evening.”

In addition to accommodating families, the earlier start time provides an opportunity to highlight Historic Downtown Valdosta and encourage residents and visitors to support local businesses. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, explore downtown shops and restaurants, and continue enjoying the downtown atmosphere following the parade.

“We encourage everyone to make an evening of it by visiting our downtown businesses, enjoying the parade, and celebrating the holiday season together,” Pearson added. “Our local merchants and restaurants look forward to welcoming residents and visitors for this special community tradition.”

This year’s parade will feature the theme “The Polar Express,” bringing holiday excitement to Downtown Valdosta through festive floats, marching bands, community organizations, and seasonal entertainment. Dr. Lucy Greene, a longtime community advocate and supporter of Moody Air Force Base, will serve as the 2026 Grand Marshal.

Updated Parade Information:

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2026

Saturday, December 5, 2026 NEW Start Time: 5:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. Location: Patterson Street and Historic Downtown Valdosta

Patterson Street and Historic Downtown Valdosta Theme: The Polar Express

The Polar Express Grand Marshal: Dr. Lucy Greene

Residents, parade participants, and visitors are encouraged to take note of the updated start time and plan accordingly.

The City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street look forward to welcoming the community to this annual holiday tradition.

About Valdosta Main Street

Valdosta Main Street works to enhance the vitality of Historic Downtown Valdosta through business development, community partnerships, historic preservation, and special events that bring residents and visitors together.