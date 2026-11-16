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VALDOSTA — Aware plans to invest $1 million in a new manufacturing facility and create 100 jobs over the next several years.

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Valdosta, GA — The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) and Aware Custom Biometric Wearables (Aware), a defense and healthcare technology company, announced that Aware will invest $1 million in a new advanced additive manufacturing facility in Valdosta, as well as create 100 new jobs in Lowndes County over the next several years. The facility will use advanced 3D printing to produce the Aware Hearable and other precision-engineered, custom-fit in-ear devices for hearing protection, communications, and physiological and biometric monitoring.

“Companies like Aware remind us that Georgia’s economic opportunity is not limited to our largest cities,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With a skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and committed local partners, communities like Lowndes County compete for high-value jobs and investment in some of the most innovative industries in the world. We’re proud to support Aware’s growth and the new opportunities this investment will create for South Georgia.”

Founded and based in Georgia, Aware is headquartered in Atlanta and is the parent company of Aware Defense and Aware Industrial.

“We see a significant opportunity to build a defense, industrial, and an advanced additive manufacturing ecosystem in this region. Advanced additive manufacturing enables rural communities to drive American manufacturing,” said Sam Kellett Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Aware Custom Biometric Wearables. “This is more than a facility. It is a workforce pipeline for the next generation of American manufacturing, bringing high-skill technical jobs to South Georgia, strengthening the domestic defense supply chain, and advancing mission-critical technology that protects our warfighters, first responders, and industrial workers. Georgia knows how to help innovative companies scale, manufacture, and compete.”

Aware’s new facility will be located at 1805-D Madison Highway in Valdosta. The 6,000-square-foot facility will serve as the company’s operations hub for production of the Aware Hearable. Aware will use advanced 3D printing to manufacture the Aware Hearable and other precision-engineered, custom-fit in-ear devices for hearing protection, communications, and physiological and biometric monitoring. Interested individuals can learn more about working at Aware at awarecbw.com.

“The decision to invest in Valdosta reinforces what we already know – our city is a forward-thinking community where innovative companies can grow and succeed,” said Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson. “We are proud to welcome Aware Custom Biometric Wearables and look forward to the opportunities this announcement will create for our community and our future.”

“Welcoming Aware Custom Biometric to Valdosta-Lowndes County is an exciting step forward for our community and our region’s economic future. This announcement represents more than new investment and high-skilled jobs – it strengthens our position as a destination for technology-driven industries that are advancing innovation in their fields,” said Niki Ogletree, President and CEO of the Valdosta Lowndes County Development Authority. “As companies continue to look for communities with the workforce, infrastructure, and partnerships needed to support cutting-edge operations, Valdosta-Lowndes County is proving we are ready to compete and grow in this next generation of industry.”

Brad Folsom, Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Chairman, said, “This is an exciting step forward for Valdosta-Lowndes County and for our region’s economic future. This investment represents more than new jobs; it reinforces our community’s growing reputation as a destination for technology-driven industries and companies advancing innovation in their fields.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Andrea Taylor represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the City of Valdosta and Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority.

“Aware demonstrates that the technologies developed by Georgia’s small businesses can improve lives and reach customers around the world,” said GDEcD Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Misti Martin. “Georgia’s medical device industry is full of small business success stories where entrepreneurs are able to create a product, build a business, and then grow into multiple operations within the state. Congratulations to Aware and Valdosta-Lowndes County for taking this next step into a partnership that creates opportunities for Georgians.”

Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter welcomed Aware to Lowndes County. “Today’s announcement is a strong reflection of Lowndes County’s continued momentum and our ability to support companies as they grow, compete, and create long-term opportunities for our citizens,” Slaughter said. “Investments like this strengthen our local economy, expand career pathways for our workforce, and demonstrate that Lowndes County has the infrastructure, partnerships, and pro-business environment needed to help innovative companies succeed.”

About Aware Custom Biometric Wearables

Aware Custom Biometric Wearables (Aware) is a Georgia-based company with its headquarters in Atlanta and a new advanced additive manufacturing facility and operations in Valdosta, Georgia. A leader in custom in-ear devices for hearing protection, communications, and biometric monitoring, Aware is powered by patented, FDA-registered 3D Ear Scanner technology, delivering custom-fit devices that enable superior hearing protection, continuous biometric monitoring, and enhanced sensory capabilities. Aware is transforming the ear into a platform for health and human performance. Recipient of GHP Biotechnology & Life Sciences Awards for Best Biometric Hearables Platform Developer (2026) and Continuous Neural Monitoring Innovation (2026), named a Top Eight Wearables Tech Innovator (2025), and a Top 12 Health Techpreneur (2024). Proudly made in America. For more information, visit www.awarecbw.com, www.awaredefense.us, and www.awareindustrial.com.

About Georgia Department of Economic Development

As the state’s sales and marketing engine, lead agency for economic development, exports, film and the arts, and as the official destination marketing organization, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) drives strategic growth and prosperity. Building on partnerships and leveraging Georgia’s diverse industry mix and global connectivity, GDEcD mobilizes all available resources for business growth and innovation, creating opportunity for businesses of all sizes from the mountains to the coast. Learn more at georgia.org.