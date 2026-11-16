Share with friends

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced 182 appointments and reappointments to Georgia boards, authorities, and commissions.

Release:

Gov. Kemp Announces 182 Appointments and Reappointments to Boards, Authorities, and Commissions

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced 182 appointments and reappointments to various state boards, authorities, and commissions.

Veterans Service Board

Vivian Greentree is the co-founder and principal of Quickstep Advisory, an executive strategy firm focused on enterprise growth and community investment. A U.S. Navy veteran, she also co-founded Blue Star Families, a national nonprofit supporting military and veteran families. Greentree has extensive experience in corporate social responsibility and serves on several boards, including Student Veterans of America, the Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals, and the Rotary Club of Atlanta. She earned her Ph.D. in Public Administration and Urban Policy from Old Dominion University, a master’s degree from the University of Maryland University College, and two degrees from the University of Georgia.

Georgia Trauma Care Network Commission

Alicia Register was appointed as Chairman.

Elizabeth R. Benjamin serves as Professor of Surgery and Chief of Acute Care Surgery at Emory University School of Medicine and Trauma Medical Director at Grady Memorial Hospital. She specializes in trauma surgery, emergency surgery, and surgical critical care. Prior to joining Emory in 2020, Benjamin served as Associate Professor of Surgery and Associate Trauma Medical Director at Los Angeles County and University of Southern California Medical Center. She earned both her medical degree and Ph.D. in molecular genetics and microbiology from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. She completed her general surgery residency at UCLA and a fellowship in trauma and critical care at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Professional Standards Commission

Christy Edwards was reappointed.

Tasheina Canty-White is a music teacher at Mill Creek Elementary School in Bulloch County, Georgia, and a singer, songwriter, and recording artist. She previously taught music at Brooklet Elementary School and West Newton Elementary School and worked as a special education teacher at Lorraine Elementary School. Canty-White was named Bulloch County Teacher of the Year and Brooklet Elementary School Teacher of the Year in 2020. She has also been active in her community through music ministry, including serving as Interim Minister of Music at Crossroads Community Church and artist in residence at Magnolia Baptist Church and Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Canty-White earned a bachelor’s degree in music therapy from the University of Georgia and a Master of Arts in Teaching in Music Education from Piedmont College.

Melissa Driver is Associate Dean of the Bagwell College of Education and Professor of Special Education at Kennesaw State University, where she has been a faculty member since 2015. Her work focuses on special education, educator preparation, and improving educational outcomes for students with disabilities. Prior to joining Kennesaw State, Driver was a Program Director for Teach For America. Her research includes the study of culturally and linguistically diverse learners and students with specific learning disabilities. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Florida and a Ph.D. in special education from the University of Virginia.

Kimbery Howard is a second-grade teacher at Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia. She has 24 years of experience in education and holds a Georgia teaching certificate, Association of Christian Schools International certification, and Teacher Support Specialist credential. Howard earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia.

State Board of Veterinary Medicine

Cheyenne Holder serves as Medical Director at Priority Pet Urgent Care. Originally from southwest Kansas, she earned her undergraduate degree from Kansas State University and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, completing her clinical training at the University of Tennessee. Holder specializes in emergency veterinary medicine, with a focus on soft tissue surgery, critical care, and geriatric pain management.

Eastern Circuit Public Defender Supervisory Panel

Skye Musson is a criminal defense attorney practicing in Savannah, Georgia. She previously served as a prosecutor and has a background in aviation and military service with the United States Coast Guard, where she became the first female candidate selected for the Wilkes Flight Program. Musson earned her degree in Professional Aeronautics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and her Juris Doctor from Florida State University College of Law in 2019.

Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission

Chris Brown, Jeff Dantzler, Stephen Lawson, Mark Parkman, Amanda Shailendra, and Donna Sheldon were reappointed.

Altamaha Regional Water Planning Council

Cleve Edenfield, Edward Jeffords, Rahn Milligan, and Paul Stravriotis were reappointed.

Randy Franks serves as the District 5 Commissioner on the Wayne County Board of Commissioners in Georgia. Elected in 2024, he is responsible for helping oversee county government operations, budgeting, infrastructure, and public services. Prior to his election, Franks served on the Wayne County Development Authority, contributing to local economic development efforts. His public service includes involvement in county planning, fiscal oversight, and community development.

Arren Moses serves as President of Edward Moses Farms and Vice President of Moses Grass, overseeing agricultural and construction operations. A seventh-generation farmer, he also serves as Chairman of the Georgia Commodity Commission for Pecans, Treasurer of the Georgia Pecan Growers Association, and a board member of the National Pecan Federation. Moses serves on the Uvalda City Council and chairs the Montgomery County Development Authority. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia Southern University and has completed several leadership development programs focused on agriculture, business, and economic development.

Anna “Miki” Thomaston serves as Technical Marketing Manager at Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM), where she has worked as an engineer for nearly 25 years. She previously served on the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Board and the North Georgia Mountain Authority. Thomaston currently represents District 5 on the Wayne County Altamaha River & Leisure Services Authority and serves on the board of the Southern Pines Regional College and Career Academy. She is a 2016 Leadership Georgia alumna, served as the program’s 2022 Chair, and was recognized among Georgia’s 40 Under 40 in 2014.

Coastal Georgia Regional Water Planning Council

Philip Odom was reappointed.

Ryne Brannen is a partner at Brannen Family Farms, a fifth-generation family farming operation in Bulloch County, Georgia. Alongside his father and two brothers, he manages the production of cotton and peanuts, incorporating precision agriculture technology and conservation practices to support long-term sustainability. Brannen joined the family operation in 2012 and has experience in agricultural production, farm management, and land conservation. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness with a minor in crop science and a master’s degree in plant protection and pest management from the University of Georgia.

Andrew Burroughs serves as Executive Director of the Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission, a position he has held since 2019. He has more than 16 years of experience in water and wastewater utilities, environmental regulation, engineering, and infrastructure planning. Previously, Burroughs served as Deputy Executive Director of the commission and held positions with the City of Tuscaloosa and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in Georgia and Alabama and a member of several professional water industry organizations. Burroughs earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Washington State University.

Mickey Daniell serves as Area Manager for Georgia Power’s Southeast Region, representing Chatham and Effingham counties. Since joining Georgia Power in 2011, he has held leadership positions in education and regional economic development, focusing on business growth and community engagement. Prior to joining Georgia Power, Daniell worked as an educator and physics teacher in Houston and Bibb counties. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Georgia College & State University and holds certifications as a Certified Energy Manager and Economic Development Finance Professional.

Richard “Rick” Hamilton serves as Engineering Business Unit Manager at Global Cellulose Fibers’ Port Wentworth Mill. He has 29 years of experience in environmental management, engineering, and maintenance, holding various leadership positions since beginning his career with Willamette in 1997. Hamilton serves on the Junior Achievement of Coastal Georgia Advisory Board and previously served on the Georgia Pulp & Paper Association Technical Committee. He was also a founding member of Keep Chatham Beautiful and received the 2015 Environment Volunteer of the Year Award from United Way Hands On Savannah. Hamilton earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of Florida and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

Kate Karwacki serves as Chair of the McIntosh County Board of Commissioners, representing District 1 since her election in 2018. She is a real estate broker and the owner of Seaboard Real Estate, Inc., a Darien-based firm specializing in residential, coastal, and waterfront properties throughout McIntosh County and Coastal Georgia. Previously, Karwacki served as an Associate Broker with Hodnett Cooper Real Estate and a Realtor with Duckworth Properties. She holds a Resort and Second Home Property Specialist certification from the National Association of Realtors and has been actively involved in civic and community service throughout McIntosh County.

Tiffany Zeigler is the Mayor of Pembroke, Georgia, with nearly two decades of experience in municipal government, infrastructure planning, and economic development. She also holds the positions of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer at Owens Supply Company, her family’s third-generation business. Zeigler chairs the Downtown Development Authority of Pembroke and is a board member of the Development Authority of Bryan County, the Georgia Municipal Association, and the Georgia Academy for Economic Development. She previously chaired the Harold F. Holtz Municipal Training Institute Board and is a graduate of the Coastal Resilience Leadership Academy. Zeigler earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Georgia.

Coosa-North Georgia Regional Water Planning Council

Brooke Anderson, Rebecca Bolden, and Allison Waters were reappointed.

Steve Carr serves as Trenton Area Manager for Georgia Power’s Northwest Region, overseeing community and business relations in Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, and Walker counties. He has extensive experience in utility operations, customer relations, economic development, and strategic planning. Carr previously held leadership positions with Colorado Springs Utilities and Georgia Power, including Key Account Manager, Regional Sales Manager, and Industrial Segment Manager. He has served in leadership roles with the Oconee County Chamber of Commerce and several community and economic development organizations. Carr earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating with highest honors.

John Loughridge is a farmer and environmental consultant specializing in stormwater management, water quality, and soil conservation. He previously held positions with the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission, the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, and the Limestone Valley Soil and Water Conservation District. Loughridge currently provides environmental compliance consulting and certification training while helping manage his family’s cattle and crop farm. He is a Certified Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control and a certified trainer through the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission. Loughridge earned a bachelor’s degree from Berry College.

Robert “Buddy” Moore serves as Mayor of Blairsville, Georgia, a position he assumed in March 2025 after serving on the Blairsville City Council since 2009. He was subsequently elected to a full four-year term beginning in January 2026. Moore has extensive experience in municipal government, with a focus on infrastructure improvements, economic development, and community planning. As mayor, he oversees city operations and works with local officials and community partners to support responsible growth, public services, and economic vitality in Blairsville.

Alex Singleton serves as Fiber Supply Manager at International Paper in Rome, Georgia. He has extensive experience in forestry, timber procurement, and natural resource management. Prior to his current role, Singleton held positions with Weyerhaeuser, Plum Creek, and MeadWestvaco, including Harvest Manager, District Forester, and Buyer. He also serves on the Floyd County River Center Board. Singleton earned a bachelor’s degree in forest resource management from Clemson University and a Master of Business Administration from Charleston Southern University.

Upper Oconee Regional Water Planning Council

Hunter Bicknell, Jim Dove, David Keener, Rabun Neal, Mark Saxon, and Chris Yancy were reappointed.

Angela Haun serves as Area Manager for Georgia Power’s Northeast Region, overseeing external affairs and community relations in Barrow, Walton, Morgan, and Greene counties. Since joining Georgia Power in 2006, she has held positions in environmental affairs, workforce development, education, and community relations. Prior to joining Georgia Power, Haun worked as a Compliance Ecologist with the Georgia Department of Transportation. She serves on the boards of the Greene County Chamber of Commerce and Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology. Haun earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from the University of Georgia.

Savannah-Upper Ogeechee Regional Water Planning Council

Bruce Azevedo, Patrick Goran, and Chris McCorkle were reappointed.

Wes Byne serves as Director of Augusta Utilities, a position he has held since 2021. He has extensive experience in civil engineering, utility operations, infrastructure management, and project development. Prior to joining Augusta Utilities, Byne served as Senior Project Manager at The Constantine Group and Principal Civil Engineer at Reedy Creek Energy Services. His professional background includes managing engineering projects and supporting water, wastewater, and utility infrastructure operations.

Lisa Hooper is Area Manager for Georgia Power’s East Region, overseeing external affairs and community relations in Burke, Jenkins, and Jefferson counties. She has extensive experience in corporate communications, workforce development, and community engagement. Prior to her current role, Hopper served as Talent Management Business Partner at Southern Nuclear’s Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 and held several communications positions with Georgia Power. She previously worked in journalism, including serving as General Manager of Citizens Newspapers. Hopper serves on several community boards, including the Burke County Development Authority, Golden Harvest Food Bank, and local chambers of commerce. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Georgia.

Lee Moore is the Mayor of Franklin Springs, Georgia, and was reelected to a fifth term in 2025. He is also the president and owner of Moore Vault Company and has a background in business management, municipal government, and economic development. During his tenure as mayor, Moore has worked on infrastructure improvements, water and sewer system upgrades, and community development initiatives. He has also been a member of the Franklin County Industrial Building Authority. Moore earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Emmanuel College, now Emmanuel University.

Walker Norman is Chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, with an extensive background in local government leadership and administration. He previously served on the Lincolnton City Council and has held multiple terms as Chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. Norman has also held leadership roles with the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia, the Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Development, and the Central Savannah River Area Regional Commission. He graduated from Wilkes Academy and attended Reinhardt University.

Middle Ocmulgee Regional Water Planning Council

Michael Bilderback is a Sales Representative at Southern States Iron Works in Forsyth, Georgia. He is a former Chairman of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners with experience in local government, infrastructure planning, and water resource management. Bilderback previously served on the Middle Ocmulgee Regional Water Planning Council and has been involved in county infrastructure improvements, public services, and community development initiatives. He attended Macon State College and Central Georgia Technical College, earning associate’s degrees from both institutions

Cassandra Cox is Area Manager for Georgia Power’s Greater Macon area, overseeing external affairs and community relations in Bibb, Jones, Monroe, and Crawford counties. Since joining Georgia Power in 1991, she has held positions in marketing, customer service, and special service accounts, including managing relationships with large industrial and commercial customers. Cox is a graduate of Leadership Macon and serves on the boards of the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Macon Area Habitat for Humanity, and Crawford County Chamber of Commerce. She previously chaired the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce in 2023 and is the incoming chair for 2027. Cox attended the University of Georgia.

Jeff Hargrave is Vice President and Resident Mill Manager at Graphic Packaging International in Macon, Georgia. He has extensive experience in manufacturing operations, process engineering, and the pulp and paper industry. Prior to his current role, Hargrave was Vice President of Operations at Genera Inc. and held several leadership positions at Graphic Packaging International, including Vice President of Manufacturing and Resident Mill Manager. He previously held management positions with International Paper and Rock-Tenn Company. Hargrave earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Auburn University.

Jenna Mashburn is the Sole Commissioner of Pulaski County, a position she has held since her election in 2018. She has an extensive background in healthcare sales, marketing, and public relations, previously working as Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Taylor Health Care Group. Mashburn is Chair of the Middle Georgia Regional Commission Council and a member of the Central Georgia Joint Development Authority. She is also a past president of the Hawkinsville Rotary Club and past chair of the Pulaski County Archway Executive Committee. A Georgia Certified County Commissioner, Mashburn earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from Valdosta State University.

Barry Peters is a farmer and agricultural business owner in Monroe County, Georgia, with experience in water resource management, soil conservation, and economic development. He owns and operates a cattle and hay farm and previously worked at Plant Scherer. Peters has been a member of the Towaliga Soil and Water Conservation District for more than 30 years and the Georgia Farm Bureau’s State Water Commodity Committee for more than 15 years. He previously served on the Middle Ocmulgee Regional Water Planning Council and has been a member of the Monroe County Development Authority Board for more than 20 years.

Dan Peterson is Mayor Pro Tempore of Perry, Georgia, representing District 2, Post 2, on the Perry City Council. He has a background in government affairs, public policy, and international service. Peterson previously worked as a legislative assistant in the Florida Legislature, Public Affairs Manager and Lobbyist for Sprint, and President of the Coalition for Property Rights. He also spent 14 years in Moscow working as a missions director. Peterson graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology and completed postgraduate studies at the Monterey Institute of International Studies and C.W. Post College.

Kevin Sorrow is Water Resources Director for the City of Covington, where he oversees water and wastewater operations, regulatory compliance, and natural resource management. Since joining the city in 1997, he has gained extensive experience in water infrastructure, forestry, stormwater management, and environmental protection. Sorrow is a licensed Class I Wastewater Operator, a Registered Forester in Georgia, and a Certified Arborist. He earned a bachelor’s degree in forest resources from the University of Georgia and a Master of Public Administration from Troy State University.

Upper Flint Regional Water Planning Council

Beth English and Adam Graft were reappointed.

Eddie Daniels is Mayor of Vienna, Georgia, with more than two decades of experience in municipal government and public service. He previously held positions on the Vienna City Council for 12 years, including as Mayor Pro Tempore, and completed a four-year term as mayor before returning to office in 2020. Throughout his tenure, Daniels has worked with local and state officials on economic development, job creation, and municipal operations. His public service includes efforts to expand community engagement and improve access to local government.

Robert Eubanks Jr. is Environmental Manager at Georgia Power’s Plant Scherer in Juliette, Georgia, where he oversees environmental compliance, regulatory coordination, and environmental management programs. Since joining Georgia Power in 2001, he has held several engineering and leadership positions, including Assistant Maintenance Manager, Planned Outage Leader, and Senior Plant Engineer. Eubanks has extensive experience in industrial water management, environmental remediation, and large-scale infrastructure projects. Prior to joining Georgia Power, he worked in engineering and manufacturing and served in the United States Navy as a nuclear mechanical operator aboard submarines. Eubanks earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Auburn University.

Dennis Jones is a Sales Representative and Grain Buyer for Locke Farm Center in Dawson, Georgia. He has 36 years of experience in agricultural sales, previously holding several positions with Pioneer Hi-Bred. Jones has been a Schley County Commissioner since 2014 and is a member of the Schley County Health Department Board. He previously served as a trustee of the Sumter Electric Foundation Board and is an advisor to the Schley County High School FFA Advisory Board. Jones earned both a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia Southwestern State University. He also served in the Georgia Army National Guard, attaining the rank of First Lieutenant.

Paul Kelley is a Senior Environmental Specialist at Bridgestone-Bandag in Griffin, Georgia. He has experience in environmental compliance, industrial wastewater operations, and water resource management. Kelley previously held a Georgia Industrial Wastewater Operator license and has a background in environmental management within the manufacturing industry.

Brandon Lewis is Director of Water and Wastewater for the City of Griffin, where he oversees municipal water and wastewater operations, infrastructure planning, and regulatory compliance. He has experience in regional water resource management, including water supply planning and drought preparedness in the Upper Flint River Basin. Lewis is the District 4 Director for the Georgia Association of Water Professionals and holds Georgia Class I Water and Wastewater Operator licenses, along with certifications in water and wastewater laboratory analysis. He attended Georgia Southern University and is pursuing graduate studies in organizational leadership and public administration at the University of West Georgia.

Middle Chattahoochee Regional Water Planning Council

Steven Ray Davis, Ed Moon III, and Matt Windom were reappointed.

Dawson Ingram is Lake Resources Manager at Georgia Power, overseeing lake and shoreline management activities in Central and West Georgia. He has extensive experience in environmental management, land use planning, and geographic information systems. Ingram has been involved in shoreline protection initiatives, hydroelectric project management, and the use of geospatial technology to monitor environmental conditions. Prior to joining Georgia Power, he worked in environmental and engineering consulting and with Alabama Power. Ingram earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and geographic information systems from Samford University and attended the University of Georgia.

Brett Jones is Mayor of Tallapoosa, Georgia, a position he has held since 2022. He is also a Project Manager at Prime Contractors, Inc., with extensive experience in construction, facilities management, and public administration. Prior to his current role, Jones worked for the Georgia Building Authority for more than 30 years, retiring in 2012 as Facilities and Operations Director. He is a member of the Tallapoosa Development Authority, West Georgia Museum Board, and Haralson County Zoning Appeals Board.

Susan Lewis is Reverse Supply Chain Manager at Interface, LLC, in LaGrange, Georgia, where she has worked since 1985. She has extensive experience in supply chain management, procurement, and business operations within the manufacturing industry. Lewis earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from LaGrange College.

Brian Walker is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Haralson County Board of Commissioners, a position he has held since 2025. He previously served as Haralson County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director, gaining experience in public safety, emergency preparedness, and local government operations. Walker also represents Haralson County on the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council, contributing to regional planning and development efforts.

Georgia State Board of Architects and Interior Designers

Craig Buckley, Ralph Raymond, and Cynthia Trimble were reappointed.

W. Shedrick Coleman is Principal of SHEDDarchitecture, a Savannah-based architectural firm he founded in 2011. He has extensive experience in architecture, urban planning, and historic preservation. Coleman was previously a partner at Cowart Coleman Group and held architectural positions with Georgia Southern University and other Savannah-based firms. He is a member of the Savannah National Historic District Board of Review and previously chaired the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission and the Georgia National Register Review Board. Coleman has also held national leadership positions with the American Planning Association and served as President of the American Institute of Architects’ Savannah Chapter. He earned a Bachelor of Architecture from Cornell University and is a licensed architect in multiple states.

Robin Gunn is Project Coordinator for the Ossabaw Island Foundation in Savannah, Georgia, where she manages educational programming, historic preservation initiatives, community outreach, and fundraising. She has extensive experience in urban planning, nonprofit administration, and community development. Previously, Gunn held positions with the City of Savannah’s Community Development Department, the City of Portland, Oregon, and the Historic Preservation League of Oregon. She is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners and has worked as a freelance writer for several publications. Gunn earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Georgia and is pursuing a master’s degree in American studies at Kennesaw State University. Gunn will serve as the consumer member on the Georgia State Board of Architects and Interior Designers.

Richard M. Kramer Jr. is Director of Business Development and Associate Partner at AHA Consulting Engineers in Alpharetta, Georgia. A licensed architect with more than 40 years of experience, he previously held leadership positions at Gleeds USA, Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects, and Stevens & Wilkinson. Kramer is Chairman of the City of Alpharetta’s Design Review Board, where he has been a member since 1996. He previously served as President of the American Institute of Architects’ Atlanta Chapter and currently leads its Architects Roundtable program. Kramer earned both a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a Master of Architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Georgia Commission on Women

Valerie Montgomery Rice, Tita Stewart, and Melissa Tymchuk were reappointed

Meaghan Timko is Chief Operating Officer at Gradual Behavioral Health, where she oversees operations and the delivery of applied behavior analysis services. She is also the founder of Parallel, an organization supporting individuals with neurodiverse needs and their families in transitioning to independent living. Previously, Timko was Innovation Project Director at the Emory Autism Center and Founder and CEO of Prime Behavior Analysts. She is a licensed behavior analyst and serves on the advisory boards of Georgia Tech’s EXCEL program and Special Needs Care Network. Timko earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and performance management from Florida State University and a master’s degree in applied behavior analysis from Florida Institute of Technology.

Board of Directors of the Georgia Higher Education Savings Plan

Mark Fernandez has nearly three decades of experience in corporate finance, operations, and strategic leadership, including 28 years in leadership positions with The Coca-Cola Company. He is actively involved in civic and faith-based organizations, serving as Chairman of the Board of Wheels A Cuba Ministries and point man for Trail Life USA in Northwest Georgia. A longtime resident of Cherokee County, Fernandez earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University. He and his wife, Shawn, have two adult children who have served in the Georgia Army National Guard and are pursuing degrees at the University of North Georgia and Reinhardt University.

Board of Directors of the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority

Rhonda Chatham, Billy Hancock, Douglas Jamieson, Alex Lee, Steve Nichols, Michael Persley, Mikki Quinones, Elizabeth Reynolds, and Barry Woodward were reappointed.

Tamika Kendrick is Director of Henry County E911 Communications, where she oversees emergency communications operations and public safety dispatch services. She has an extensive background in emergency communications and previously was President of the Georgia Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association, where she remains involved as Immediate Past President. Kendrick is also a member of the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority’s 911 Advisory Committee. Her professional recognitions include the Thomas Whal Legacy Award, the 911der Woman of the Year Award, and Emory University’s Award of Distinction. She was also selected to assist with emergency communications operations in Florida following Hurricane Irma.

Natalie Lee is Deputy Geospatial Information Officer for the Georgia Geospatial Information Office, where she supports statewide geospatial strategy, data infrastructure, and geographic information systems (GIS) initiatives. She leads Georgia’s Next Generation 911 GIS program, coordinating efforts to strengthen geospatial data for emergency response and public safety. Lee has extensive experience in geospatial technology, environmental and natural resource management, and transportation. She is a member of the National States Geographic Information Council Board of Directors and a liaison to NOAA’s Digital Coast Partnership. Lee is a certified GIS Professional and earned a bachelor’s degree in geography from Virginia Tech.

Trevor Lewis is a Principal Research Scientist and Offensive Cybersecurity Engineer at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI). He specializes in cybersecurity research, critical infrastructure protection, and identifying vulnerabilities in complex systems. His work includes developing cybersecurity solutions for government agencies, defense organizations, and commercial industries, with a focus on electric power systems and medical devices. Lewis also teaches professional education courses at Georgia Tech in cybersecurity, penetration testing, and defensive cyber operations. He holds the Offensive Security Certified Professional certification. Lewis earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southern Polytechnic State University and a Ph.D. from Dakota State University.

Albert “King” Rocker is Mayor of Millen, Georgia, and the owner and manager of Rocker Supply, Inc., a locally operated business. Rocker is also Chairman of the Jenkins County Development Authority, where he has been involved in industrial recruitment, infrastructure improvements, and economic development initiatives.

Lower Flint-Ochlockonee Regional Water Planning Council

Steve Bailey, Mar DeMott, Connie Hobbs, and Calvin Perry were reappointed.

Stephen Collins is the owner and operator of Collins Farms in Camilla, Georgia, where he has worked in agricultural operations since 1987. He is a member of the Camilla City Council, a position he has held since 2022, and has been a member of the Family Bank Board of Directors since 2019. Collins is also Chairman of the Church Council at Camilla United Methodist Church. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture from the University of Georgia.

Eric O’Neal is a Project Manager at Georgia Power, where he oversees environmental and energy infrastructure projects at Plant Mitchell in Mitchell County, including ash pond closure and solar and battery energy storage initiatives. Since joining Southern Company in 2014, he has held engineering and leadership positions in civil design, renewable energy development, and construction management. O’Neal previously managed projects involving wind, solar, and renewable natural gas development, as well as environmental remediation. He is a licensed Professional Engineer and certified Project Management Professional. O’Neal is also a member of the Albany Area YMCA Board of Directors and volunteers with youth athletics and agricultural education programs in Lee County.

Jonathan Schwalls is Executive Officer of Southern Valley Fruit & Vegetable, Inc., a grower, packer, and shipper of fresh produce headquartered in Norman Park, Georgia. Since joining the company in 1995, he has held several leadership positions before becoming Executive Officer in 2018. Schwalls has extensive experience in agricultural operations, irrigation, and water resource management. He is a member of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority and previously served on the Colquitt County Board of Education and the Southeast Produce Council Board of Directors. He is also a member of the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and serves on several Southeast Produce Council committees.

Board of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities

Bubber Epps and Lasa Joiner were reappointed.

Georgia Joint Defense Commission

Jared Downs is Vice President of Governmental Affairs for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, where he oversees government relations, public policy initiatives, and business advocacy efforts. He has experience in government affairs, military relations, and economic development, working with local, state, and federal officials on issues affecting Coastal Georgia. Downs is involved with the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs and Military Affairs councils, supporting initiatives that strengthen relationships between businesses, military installations, and surrounding communities. He is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organization Management. Downs earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia College & State University.

Board of Trustees of the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia

Kenneth Dyer, Miriam Shook, and Bill Sloan were reappointed.

Suwannee-Satilla Regional Water Planning Council

Wade “Stan” Crance is Manager of Government Affairs at Packaging Corporation of America, where he works on government relations and public policy matters affecting the manufacturing industry. Previously, he was Director of Business Recruitment and Existing Industry for the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority and Program Manager at the Valdosta State University Small Business Development Center. Crance is also a member of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission Loan Board, supporting small business financing and economic development initiatives throughout the region. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Valdosta State University.

Ronnie Gaskins is the District 2 Commissioner on the Berrien County Board of Commissioners, where he has been involved in county government operations and public services. He has also represented Berrien County on the Southern Georgia Regional Commission, contributing to regional planning and development efforts. Gaskins is Chairman of the Board of the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Federation. He is also a Technician at Shiver Diesel in Tifton, Georgia, with a background in agricultural equipment technology and diesel maintenance. He earned a degree in agricultural equipment technology from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Richard Hardy is County Administrator for Lanier County, Georgia, where he oversees county operations, infrastructure projects, financial planning, and community development. He previously held several leadership positions with the City of Valdosta, including City Manager, Deputy City Manager of Operations, and Public Works Director. Hardy retired from the United States Air Force at the rank of Chief Master Sergeant, with a background in operations management, logistics, and organizational leadership. He earned a bachelor’s degree in occupational education from Wayland Baptist University and a master’s degree in information systems from American Sentinel University. He also completed the Management Development Program through the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

Brent James is Area Manager for Georgia Power’s Waycross area, overseeing external affairs and community relations in Ware, Pierce, Bacon, Coffee, Charlton, Atkinson, Brantley, and Clinch counties. Since joining Georgia Power in 1996, he has held several leadership positions in customer service, community relations, and business development. James is Vice Chairman of the Clinch County Development Authority and the City of Homerville Zoning Board, and Vice President of the Clinch Lions Club. He is also a member of the Suwannee-Satilla Regional Water Planning Council and has completed several leadership development programs, including South Georgia LEADS and Georgia AgriLeaders. James earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Valdosta State University.

John “Mac” McCall is Vice President of McCall Architecture in Valdosta, Georgia, where he has worked since 2002. He has experience in architecture, construction management, and project development, overseeing educational, governmental, healthcare, and commercial projects throughout South Georgia. Prior to joining McCall Architecture, he worked in information technology project management and consulting. McCall is a member of the Greater Lowndes Planning Commission and the Valdosta-Lowndes Zoning Board of Appeals, where he has held leadership positions. He previously chaired the Valdosta State University Harley Langdale College of Business Advisory Board. McCall earned a bachelor’s degree in management from Valdosta State University and a Bachelor of Architecture from Southern Polytechnic State University. He is also a licensed Georgia General Contractor.

Chris Paulk is a member of the Ocilla City Council, representing District 4, and an insurance agent with Courtney Parish State Farm Agency. He previously worked as a teacher before transitioning into the insurance industry. Paulk holds a Georgia teaching certificate and a resident insurance agent license. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Georgia and both a master’s degree and an education specialist degree from Auburn University.

Michael Raulerson is a farmer in Pierce County, Georgia, where he raises cattle and goats and manages hay production. He is Vice President of Group 4 for the Georgia Association of Conservation Districts and a supervisor with the Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation District. Raulerson previously worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller and supervisor at Daytona Beach International Airport before retiring in 2015. He has a background in agricultural operations, soil conservation, and natural resource management. Raulerson earned an associate degree from Valdosta State College.

Board of Economic Development

Julie Hunt, Sarah-Elizabeth Langford, Jay Neely, and Jose Perez were reappointed.

Jim Cole is the former Director of Athletics at Mercer University, where he led the university’s athletic programs from 2010 to 2026. During his tenure, he oversaw the return of Mercer’s football program, the university’s transition to the Southern Conference, and numerous conference championships and NCAA tournament appearances. Cole previously served in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2004 to 2010 and represented the 8th Congressional District on the State Transportation Board. He also served as Mercer’s Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs and Executive Director of the Mercer Athletic Foundation. A former professional baseball player in the Milwaukee Brewers organization, Cole earned both his bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration from Mercer University. He is a graduate of Leadership Georgia and has served on several community boards, including the Monroe County Development Authority and the Salvation Army.

State Board of Registration for Foresters

Grant Harvey and Jesse Johnson were reappointed.

James “Jase” Brooks V is a Forester and Land Sales Agent at Brooks Land & Timber, LLC, in Statesboro, Georgia, where he manages forestry operations, timber sales, and land management for approximately 20,000 acres of privately owned property. Previously, he held several positions with The Westervelt Company, including Atlantic Region Acquisition and Woodflow Manager, Acquisition and Lease Manager, and Forester. Brooks has experience in timberland investment, forest management, and natural resource conservation throughout the Southeast. He is a Registered Forester, licensed Georgia real estate agent, and certified prescribed fire practitioner. Brooks earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry from Sewanee: The University of the South and a master’s degree in forest resources from the University of Georgia.

William “Jack” Tribble Jr. is President and Owner of The Tribble Group, LLC, a forestry consulting and rural real estate firm in Dublin, Georgia. He has extensive experience in timberland management, timber sales, reforestation, and rural property transactions. Tribble began his career with the Georgia Forestry Commission before establishing his private forestry consulting practice. He previously served as President of the Georgia Chapter of the Association of Consulting Foresters and as a board member of the Georgia Forestry Association. Tribble is a Registered Forester and licensed real estate broker in Georgia. He earned a bachelor’s degree in forest resources from the University of Georgia’s Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources.

Michael Westbrook is Resource Manager at Southern Pine Plantations of Georgia in Macon, where he oversees timberland management, forest productivity, and resource planning. Previously, he held several leadership positions with The Westervelt Company, including Forest Improvement Manager, Senior Region Manager, and Atlantic Region Manager. Westbrook has extensive experience in forest management, timber operations, and sustainable forestry practices. He is a Georgia Registered Forester, a graduate of the Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry program, and a recipient of the University of Georgia Warnell School’s Distinguished Young Alumni Award. Westbrook earned bachelor’s degrees in forest management and wildlife management and a master’s degree in forest management from the University of Georgia.

Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

Bryan Hunter and Stan Stalnaker were reappointed.

Georgia Board of Dentistry

Larry Miles was reappointed

Kara Kramer is a board-certified periodontist and implant surgeon practicing at Sandy Springs Periodontics and West Cobb Periodontics. She specializes in periodontal surgery, dental implants, and IV sedation. Kramer previously was an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Emory University School of Medicine’s Department of Oral Surgery and volunteers at the Ben Massell Dental Clinic in Atlanta. She is active in several professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, Georgia Dental Association, Hinman Dental Society, and Pierre Fauchard Academy. Kramer earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Georgia and graduated with honors from Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine. She completed her residency in periodontics and implant dentistry at NYU Langone Hospital.

State Water Well Standards Advisory Council

Kevin Colwell and Jarrell Greene were reappointed.

Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Authority

Terry Harvin was reappointed.

Board of Juvenile Justice

Gary McGiboney, Michael Murphy, Garland Hunt, Quintress Gilbert, Fred Stephens, Willie Bolton, and Tim McCulley were reappointed.

Sarah Vinson is a triple board-certified psychiatrist specializing in child and adolescent, adult, and forensic psychiatry. She is a Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Morehouse School of Medicine and an Adjunct Faculty member in the Forensic Psychiatry Division at Emory University School of Medicine. Vinson has provided psychiatric care in public and private settings throughout Georgia, including schools, community clinics, state hospitals, and juvenile justice facilities. She also consults with courts and legal teams nationwide on forensic mental health matters and provides continuing legal education and judicial training. Vinson serves on the national boards of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation and the Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law and is co-editor of Pediatric Mental Health for Primary Care Providers and Social (In)Justice and Mental Health. She graduated summa cum laude from Florida A&M University and earned her medical degree with research honors from the University of Florida. She completed her general psychiatry training at Harvard Medical School-affiliated Cambridge Health Alliance, including specialized trauma training, and fellowships in child and adolescent psyc