Alert Issued About Counterfeit Medicines and Unsafe Online Pharmacies

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Atlanta- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers about illegal online pharmacies selling counterfeit, expired, or potentially dangerous medications.

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Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers about illegal online pharmacies selling counterfeit, expired, or potentially dangerous medications. While buying prescription medication online can be convenient and affordable, Georgians should be aware that not every online pharmacy is legitimate and some may be dangerous. Some websites illegally sell counterfeit, expired, unapproved, or improperly stored medications that may put a consumer’s health at serious risk.

Counterfeit medications may contain the wrong ingredients, dangerous contaminants, or deadly substances such as fentanyl, and they span the full range of medicines, from cancer treatments, injectables like Botox, and everyday prescriptions to weight-loss and diabetes drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound. These websites may also steal personal and financial information.

“Counterfeit medicines are a widespread problem with some online pharmacies selling potentially dangerous products,” said Carr. “We’re committed to protecting the health and safety of all Georgians, and that’s why we’re urging consumers to only purchase medications from a pharmacy you trust. Do your research, contact our office if you encounter anything suspicious, and always question a deal that seems too good to be true.”

A Fast-Growing Threat

Illegal online drug sellers pose a large and growing danger to public health:

Of the roughly 35,000 online pharmacies operating worldwide, about 95 percent operate illegally, and fewer than 4 percent comply with U.S. laws and pharmacy standards, according to the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has warned that illegal online pharmacies are shipping counterfeit pills made with fentanyl and methamphetamine to unsuspecting American consumers who believe they are buying legitimate medications.

Know the Warning Signs

Be cautious of online pharmacies that:

Sell prescription medications without requiring a valid prescription.

Advertise prices that seem too good to be true.

Lack a verifiable U.S. address or licensed pharmacist.

Are not properly licensed to serve Georgia consumers.

Protect Yourself

Before purchasing medication online:

Verify the pharmacy’s license through the Georgia Board of Pharmacy. This includes mail-order and out-of-state pharmacies that ship to Georgia, which must also be permitted by the Board.

through the Georgia Board of Pharmacy. This includes mail-order and out-of-state pharmacies that ship to Georgia, which must also be permitted by the Board. Check FDA’s BeSafeRx website for information about identifying safe online pharmacies and recognizing suspicious websites.

BeSafeRx website for information about identifying safe online pharmacies and recognizing suspicious websites. Check any website before you buy using NABP’s free Safe Site Search tool at pharmacy, which flags more than 40,000 “Not Recommended” sites. Look for the verified pharmacy web address – a signal of legitimacy that cannot be faked.

before you buy using NABP’s free Safe Site Search tool at pharmacy, which flags more than 40,000 “Not Recommended” sites. Look for the verified pharmacy web address – a signal of legitimacy that cannot be faked. Consult a licensed pharmacist if you have medication-related questions.

Report Suspicious Pharmacies

If you suspect an online pharmacy is operating illegally, report it to:

Remember: A lower price is never worth risking your health.