////VSU Biology Majors Present Research at Inaugural Symposium

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VALDOSTA — Eighteen VSU biology majors helped produce seven poster presentations for the first biotechnology symposium.

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VALDOSTA — Eighteen Valdosta State University biology majors transformed traditional classroom learning into meaningful scientific discovery when Dr. Ansul Lokdarshi incorporated real-world research experiences into his Laboratory Techniques in Biotechnology course this fall.

Their efforts resulted in seven group poster presentations at VSU’s inaugural Student Biotechnology Research Symposium, each one showcasing the impact of Course-Based Undergraduate Research Experiences (CUREs) in providing students with valuable opportunities to apply their knowledge, develop practical skills, and prepare for future academic and professional endeavors.

Lokdarshi, an associate professor in VSU’s Department of Biology, said that CUREs provide students with opportunities to participate in authentic research as an integrated part of their coursework. Rather than simply learning established scientific concepts and procedures, students engage in the research process firsthand by asking questions, developing approaches to investigate those questions, collecting and analyzing data, and communicating their findings.

“In biotechnology, where scientific discovery and innovation depend on careful experimentation and collaboration, these hands-on experiences are particularly valuable,” he added.

“Course-Based Undergraduate Research Experiences give students opportunities to engage in meaningful scientific discovery while developing essential skills in critical thinking, problem-solving, collaboration, and scientific communication. By integrating authentic research into the classroom, we make these experiential and work-based learning opportunities accessible to more students. Through hands-on experimentation, students learn to navigate challenges, interpret unexpected results, and grow as independent thinkers and effective team players. These experiences go beyond traditional career readiness by fostering future readiness, equipping students with the adaptability, confidence, and skills needed to succeed in evolving scientific and professional environments.”

Junior Jessica Ramos-Sarmientos said Lokdarshi’s use of CUREs in his Laboratory Techniques in Biotechnology curriculum was her first time conducting undergraduate research at VSU. The skills she and her classmates developed in this course gave them a foundation they can carry into future research experiences on campus and through community-based internships, and she said she is inspired to continue honing and flexing her research muscle.

Lokdarshi’s efforts reflect VSU’s continued commitment to expanding access to experiential learning by creating a variety of opportunities for more students to engage in meaningful research at the undergraduate level. As a teaching and learning tool, these experiences are designed to empower students to become active contributors to scientific discovery and innovation.

Student Biotechnology Research Symposium 2026 Presenters and Research Projects

• Seniors Camryn Jones of Valdosta, Georgia, Helena Walker of Brooks County, Georgia, and Ananda Lockett of McDonough, Georgia, presented “Exploring the Genetic Diversity of Brown Anoles (Anolis sagrei) in the Valdosta Area.”

• Seniors Masey Tabb of Bainbridge, Georgia, Nyasia Watkins of Macon, Georgia, and Alex Williams of Vidalia, Georgia, presented “From Gene Expression to Protein Purification: A Comparative Study of GFP Production in E. coli.”

• Junior Jennifer McIntosh of Tucker, Georgia, along with seniors Hannah Deloach of Valdosta, Georgia, and Walter Stephens of Macon, Georgia, presented “Molecular Identification of Bacteria from Soil Samples Collected at Georgia Hall and the Big Tree by Odum Library.”

• Junior Eamaan Chaudhry of Valdosta, Georgia, along with seniors Ena Arnautovic of Copenhagen, Denmark, and Kenidy Long of Valdosta, Georgia, presented “Mini but Mighty: Molecular Identification and Characterization of Bacteria from Soil Samples Collected in Front of Student Union and Front Lawn.”

• Seniors Manmeet Patel of Moultrie, Georgia, Shay Joseph of Miami, Florida, and Madison Morgan of Valdosta, Georgia, presented “Molecular Identification and Characterization of Bacteria from Water Samples Collected at Pine Hall and Front Lawn.”

• Junior Jessica Ramos-Sarmientos of Atlanta, Georgia, and senior Adrian Torres from Pearson, Georgia, presented “Molecular Identification and Characterization of Bacteria from Water Samples Collected at Drexel Park and the Front Lawn Fountain.”

• Gabriela Lopez, a graduate student from Ambrose, Georgia, presented “Molecular Identification and Characterization of Bacteria Isolated from Different Types of Milk.”

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu/cosm