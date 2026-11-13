////Governor Kemp Announces New Jobs in Henry County

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Atlanta- Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that SupplyHouse will invest an estimated $19 million to establish new operations near Locust Grove, creating 330 new jobs in Henry County.

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Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that SupplyHouse, a leading online plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies distributor, will invest an estimated $19 million to establish new logistics operations near Locust Grove, creating 330 new jobs in Henry County.

“SupplyHouse’s decision to invest in Georgia speaks to the success of our state’s approach to attracting job creators with our unique mix of assets, including our reliable infrastructure network and workforce development pipeline,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We’re proud to welcome the company to Georgia and look forward to the jobs it will create, helping more families build their futures in the communities where they live and work.”

Headquartered in New York, SupplyHouse offers more than 350,000 products from over 500 of the industry’s top brands, supported by four primary fulfillment centers across the nation. The company supports current trade professionals through its TradeMaster Program, which provides benefits tailored to licensed professionals, while also investing in the future of the skilled trades through the SupplyHouse Foundation. Through the Foundation, initiatives such as Track to the Trades, an annual national scholarship program, help support and inspire the next generation of trade professionals.

“Every investment we make in our fulfillment network is driven by one goal: making it faster and easier for our customers to get the products they need,” said Nando Cunha, Chief Operating Officer at SupplyHouse. “By expanding our presence in the southeast, we’re bringing inventory closer to our customers, reducing transit times, and continuing to deliver the reliable service our customers count on every day.”

SupplyHouse’s new 715,000-square-foot fulfillment center with 35,000 square feet of office space will be located at 3090 Highway 42 near Locust Grove. Construction is expected to begin in November 2026, with the facility projected to be fully operational in 2027. The company will be hiring for roles in management, administrative support, technical positions, operators, maintenance, and quality control. Interested individuals can learn more at www.supplyhouse.com/careers.

“Locust Grove’s strategic location along Interstate 75 positions our city as a gateway to markets across the Southeast, making it an ideal home for SupplyHouse’s new distribution center serving its online customers,” said Locust Grove Mayor Carlos Greer. “We are proud to welcome SupplyHouse and the 330 new jobs it will bring to our community. This investment reinforces Locust Grove’s appeal as a destination for business and creates valuable opportunities for our residents.”

“We are thrilled to welcome SupplyHouse to Henry County. The company’s commitment to creating 330 new jobs and investing $19 million underscores our community’s continued economic momentum and appeal as a destination for business,” said Henry County Commission Chair Carlotta Harrell. “This investment will expand opportunities for local job seekers and strengthen our tax base, helping support essential services and ease the property tax burden on residents. We look forward to a strong partnership with SupplyHouse as it becomes part of our growing industrial community.”

“Logistics is part of metro Atlanta’s economic DNA. Our connectivity across air, rail, and road, combined with direct access to the Port of Savannah, helps companies move products efficiently and reach customers around the world,” said President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber Katie Kirkpatrick. “SupplyHouse’s investment in Henry County speaks to the strengths that continue to attract growing companies to our region, from world-class infrastructure and a robust logistics network to the talent needed to support long-term success.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Caroline Kinchler represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“Getting products to customers efficiently is essential to e-commerce, and Georgia’s transportation connections give businesses access to markets throughout the country,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “SupplyHouse’s investment reinforces Georgia’s role in helping businesses reach consumers. Congratulations to Locust Grove and Henry County on welcoming this investment and creating new opportunities for the community.”

About SupplyHouse

Founded in 2004, SupplyHouse is a leading e-commerce company specializing in plumbing, HVAC, and electrical supplies. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., with distribution centers in Nevada, Texas, Ohio, and New Jersey, and a Southeast facility opening in 2027, the company is redefining what it means to support the trades, from providing access to top-quality products to fostering education and recognition programs that strengthen the future of skilled labor. Guided by its core values of GRIT, generosity, respect, innovation, and teamwork, SupplyHouse fosters a culture where new ideas are welcomed, and customers remain at the center of every decision.