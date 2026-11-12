////VSU teaches integrity to next generation of leadership

Share with friends

Valdosta- Valdosta State University is working diligently to prepare our next generation to lead with integrity.

Release:

VALDOSTA — With a focus on preparing the next generation to lead with integrity, Valdosta State University recently welcomed more than two dozen area high school students to campus for the inaugural ETHOS Student Ethical Leadership program.

The Valdosta High School and Cook High School sophomores, juniors, and seniors had an opportunity to examine real-world ethical dilemmas and consider how values shape decisions; build communication, teamwork, confidence, and critical-thinking skills; and connect ethical leadership to college, career, community, and everyday life.

Throughout the half-day experience, presented as part of VSU’s recognition of Ethics Awareness Week, program leaders emphasized respect, honesty, integrity, responsibility, and service.

“Ethical leadership is not simply about knowing what is right; it is about having the courage, character, and confidence to put those values into action,” said Heidi Cox, chief audit officer and Ethics Awareness Week Committee chairwoman at Valdosta State University. “Through our new ETHOS Student Ethical Leadership program, we are investing in the next generation of leaders by giving high school students opportunities to explore practical challenges, engage in meaningful conversations, and develop the skills to make thoughtful, principled decisions. By connecting young people with the values and skills that will shape their futures, we are helping prepare not only tomorrow’s college students and professionals but also the ethical leaders our communities need today.”

Sponsored by First Commerce Credit Union Foundation, the ETHOS (Ethics, Teamwork, Honor, Opportunity, and Service) Student Ethical Leadership Program kicked off with a welcome by Dr. Donald J. Green, VSU president, followed by interactive workshops, ethical decision-making activities, leadership discussions, career-focused experiences, and a brief campus tour.

The high school students discovered their personality and leadership styles, an exercise in self-awareness and developing strength in action. The goal was to guide the teens in understanding who they are as individuals, recognizing their strengths and weaknesses, and learning to become more intentional about how they treat others, handle challenges, and respond to difficult situations.

The high school students discovered techniques designed to help them feel more prepared to make ethical choices under pressure. They discussed how their unique strengths affect the way they work with others.

They learned what it takes to become a VSU Blazer, including the steps to gaining admission to the university.

They also explored First Commerce Credit Union Foundation’s Financial Fitness Fair curriculum, an interactive, game-style money management and “adulting” simulation. Much like Milton Bradley’s popular Game of Life, the students received a simulated career, family profile, and monthly income, and with guidance from the FCCU financial professionals, they navigated real-world budget choices like housing, transportation, groceries, childcare, and entertainment.

“Learning good money habits in high school gives teens a head start on adulthood by teaching them how to budget, save, spend wisely, and make responsible financial decisions,” Cox said. “These skills build confidence and independence, helping teens graduate prepared for their next chapter.”

The ETHOS Student Ethical Leadership program was developed by VSU’s Division of Student Affairs, Office of Career Opportunities and Volunteer Services, and Office of Student Life.