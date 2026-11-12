////Country Legend Clint Black to Perform at Trilith LIVE

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Fayetteville- Country music legend Clint Black will perform at Trilith LIVE in Fayetteville, Georgia, on Thursday, April 22, 2027.

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Country music legend Clint Black will perform at Trilith LIVE in Fayetteville, Georgia, on Thursday, April 22, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and the Trilith LIVE box office.

Pepper Entertainment will present the concert, which brings one of country music’s most accomplished singer-songwriters to the Atlanta area. Black’s career spans more than three decades and includes 22 No. 1 singles, more than 20 million records sold and a Grammy Award. In 2025, he was named a BMI Icon, one of the music industry’s top honors for songwriters.

Black has written or co-written every one of his more than three dozen chart hits. Audiences can expect a performance drawn from a catalog that has shaped modern country music since his 1989 debut.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Trilith LIVE box office. For more information about the venue and upcoming events, visit https://www.trilithlive.com.

About Clint Black

Clint Black rose to superstardom as part of country music’s fabled Class of 1989. He reached No. 1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut album, “Killin’ Time.” He followed with the triple-platinum “Put Yourself in My Shoes” and a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the 1990s. Black wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, part of a catalog that produced 22 No. 1 and 31 top-ten singles. That record makes him one of the most successful singer-songwriters of the modern era.

A 2025 BMI Icon and Grammy winner, Black has sold more than 20 million records and earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada. He has received nearly two dozen major awards and nominations and holds stars on both the Music City Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Beyond music, Black has starred in numerous films and television shows. He hosted “Talking in Circles with Clint Black,” which ran for more than five seasons. He recently released his memoir, “Killin’ Time: My Life and Music,” and served as co-executive producer of the Lifetime original movie “When I Said I Do,” inspired by his hit song of the same name. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is currently honoring Black with “Clint Black: The Hard Way on Purpose,” a career-spanning exhibition celebrating his lasting impact on country music.

About Trilith LIVE

Trilith LIVE is a 530,000-square-foot live entertainment complex built for concerts, performing arts, rehearsals, live-audience productions, conventions, corporate events, banquets and more. The venue features a 2,400-seat theater; two 25,000-square-foot sound stages; multiple insert stages; a luxury cinema; production suites; meeting rooms; and 150,000 square feet of creative office and support space. Trilith LIVE is located in The Town at Trilith, a 235-acre, master-planned residential and mixed-use community in Fayetteville, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.trilithlive.com.