Local NewsNovember 12, 2026 Valdosta Police Department by the numbers Share with friends Valdosta- Here’s a quick rundown of the Valdosta Police Department’s work in the month of October. Release: TAGS: gageorgialocal newsvaldostavaldosta police departmentvpd Related posts VSU teaches integrity to next…Generative AI Class Brings Generations…PSST Earns 30 Nominations in…VSU Biology Majors Present Research…Georgia DPH Confirms Three More…Valdosta Names Jessica Baldwin Human…Lowndes Vikings Announce First-Round Playoff…VSU and GMC Expand Access…No. 1 Seed Wildcats to…Lowndes Vikings to Host First-Round…