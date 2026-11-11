////PSST Earns 30 Nominations in Broadway World Awards

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VALDOSTA — Peach State Summer Theatre earned 30 nominations across 11 categories in the 2026 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards.

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VALDOSTA — Peach State Summer Theatre has earned a total of 30 nominations across 11 categories of the 2026 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards.

Now it’s up to fans, friends, and family to decide who will win. Vote for your favorites at https://www.broadwayworld.com/tallahassee/awards/ before Dec. 31. Winners will be announced January 2027.

PSST and VSU Theatre and Dance are nominated in the following categories:

Best Choreography of a Play or Musical

• Barbara Dare Hartwig, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

• Avital Asuleen, “Anything Goes”

Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical

• Chalise Ludlow, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

• Christina Johnson, “Anything Goes”

Best Direction of a Musical

• Hank Rion, “Anything Goes”

• Barbara Dare Hartwig, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Best Ensemble

• “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

• “Anything Goes”

Best Lighting Design of a Play or Musical

• Christian Specht, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

• Mason LoPiccolo, “Anything Goes”

Best Music Direction and Orchestra Performance

• David Springfield, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

• David Springfield, “Anything Goes”

Best Musical

• “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

• “Anything Goes”

Best Performer in a Musical

• Olivia Scott, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

• Alexandria Walker, “Anything Goes”

• Andrew Rowell, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

• Olivia Scott, “Anything Goes”

• Andrew Rowell, “Anything Goes”

• Megan Wheeler, “Anything Goes”

Best Scenic Design of a Play or Musical

• Jason Lee Courson, “Anything Goes”

• Jason Lee Courson, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

• David Cooper, “Anything Goes”

• Johnny Flannagan, “Anything Goes”

• Case Warner, “Anything Goes”

• Joe Mason, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”

• Ian Anderson, “Anything Goes”

• Joe Mason, “Anything Goes”

• Kirby Mason, “Anything Goes”

Favorite Local Theatre

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST, is Georgia’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for approximately 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory.

Peach State Summer Theatre started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program relocated to the campus of VSU and was renamed PSST.

The Georgia Legislature designated Peach State Summer Theatre the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

VSU’s Hank Rion serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.

The 2027 season — Disney’s “Frozen: The Broadway Musical,” “Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70s Beehive Musical,” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” — is scheduled to open in VSU’s new Performing Arts Center on June 5.

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu/psst