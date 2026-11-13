////Georgia October Tax Revenues Up

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Atlanta- Governor Brian Kemp announced October tax revenues are up 0.2%, an increase of $6.7 million.

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The State of Georgia’s net tax collections during the month of October totaled roughly $2.71 billion, for an increase of $6.7 million, or 0.2%, compared to October 2025, when net tax collections approached $2.71 billion for the month. Year-to-date, net tax revenue collections totaled $11.13 billion, for an increase of $247 million, or 2.3%, over last year, when net tax collections totaled $10.88 billion after four months of FY 2026.

The changes within the following tax categories account for October’s overall net tax revenue increase:

Individual Income Tax: Individual Income Tax collections in October totaled $1.22 billion, down from a total of nearly $1.34 billion in FY 2026, for a year-over-year decrease of $115.1 million or 8.6%.

The following notable components within Individual Income Tax combine for the net decrease:

Individual Income Tax refunds issued (net of voided checks) decreased by $18.1 million, or 7.1%

Income Tax Withholding payments for October decreased by $106.6 million, or 8.6%, from FY 2026

Individual Income Tax Return payments decreased by $14.2 million, or 5.4%, compared to FY 2026

All other Individual Tax categories, including Estimated tax payments, were down a combined $12.5 million

Sales and Use Tax: Gross Sales and Use Tax collections in October approached a total of $1.74 billion, for an increase of $135.3 million, or 8.5%, over FY 2026. Net Sales and Use Tax increased by $52.7 million, or 6.7%, compared to last year, when net Sales Tax revenue totaled $790 million. The adjusted Sales Tax distribution to local governments totaled $883.3 million, which was an increase of $86.2 million, or 10.8%, over last year’s adjusted distribution total of $797.1 million. Sales Tax refunds decreased by $3.5 million compared to FY 2026.

Corporate Income Tax: Corporate Income Tax collections for the month increased by $29.7 million, or 48.7%, compared to October 2025, when net Corporate Tax revenues totaled $61.1 million.

The following notable components within Corporate Income Tax make up the net increase:

Corporate Income Tax refunds issued (net of voids) declined by $38.7 million compared to October 2025

Corporate Income Tax Estimated payments decreased by $18.4 million, or 22.3%, from FY 2026

All other Corporate Tax payments, including Corporate Assessment payments, were up $9.4 million

Motor Fuel Taxes: Motor Fuel Tax collections for October fell by $8.3 million, or 4.3%, compared to last year, as Governor Kemp’s Executive Order to suspend the motor fuel tax and give Georgians relief from high gas prices went into effect on September 28th, 2026, thereby slightly impacting the current month’s collections relative to last year’s full complement of motor fuel tax collections in October.

Motor Vehicle – Tag & Title Fees: Motor Vehicle Tag & Title Fee collections for the month declined by $4.7 million, or 11.5% compared to last year, while Title ad Valorem Tax (TAVT) collections increased by $2.1 million, or 2.9%, from October of FY 2026.