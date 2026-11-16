Share with friends

BEN HILL CO. — Fitzgerald police asked the GBI to investigate after a 26-year-old man was pronounced dead Sunday morning on East Suwannee Street.

Release:

Fitzgerald, Ben Hill County, GA (November 15, 2026) – The GBI is investigating the death of Jermon Cantavious Coley, age 26, of Fitzgerald, GA. On Sunday, November 15, 2026, the Fitzgerald Police Department requested the GBI to investigate.

Preliminary information indicates that at about 7:54 a.m. on November 15, 2026, Fitzgerald Police Department officers responded to E. Suwannee Street, Fitzgerald, GA, in reference to a man lying on the ground. The man, later identified as Coley, was pronounced deceased on scene.

The cause of death has not been determined.

Coley’s body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.