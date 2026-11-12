////“MOJO” BROOKZZ COMING TO TALLAHASSEE

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Tallahassee- Comedien “Mojo” Brookzz is bringing his sold-out tour to to Tallahassee, appearing at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on April 24th, 2027.

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TALLAHASSEE, FL (November 9, 2026) – Comedy sensation Mojo Brookzz is bringing his hit OUTTA POCKET TOUR to Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee on Saturday, April 24. Following an extraordinary run of sold-out performances across the country, Brookzz is giving Tallahassee fans the opportunity to experience his hilarious, unfiltered comedy live.

The artist presale begins Wednesday, November 11, at 10AM local time with sign up for first access to the artist presale code available to fans on mojobrookzz.com as of this announcement.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 12th at 10AM. Tickets can be purchased online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM.