////Double Georgia Lottery Winners in Stockbridge

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ATLANTA — A Stockbridge resident won a $648,554 Fantasy 5 jackpot, and another Stockbridge player won $30,000 in Mega Millions.

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ATLANTA (Nov. 9, 2026) – A Stockbridge resident hit the jackpot for $648,554 in the Nov. 6 Fantasy 5 drawing. The lucky winner purchased the ticket on the Georgia Lottery site and matched all five winning numbers, which were 03-05-07-16-30.

Another Stockbridge player won $30,000 in the Nov. 6 Mega Millions drawing by matching four of the five white ball numbers and the Mega Ball. The ticket had a built-in 3X multiplier and was purchased at Kroger, 1750 Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge. The next Mega Millions drawing will be Nov. 10 for $529 million.

Three Georgia Lottery scratcher tickets won major prizes on Nov. 6:

A \(500,000 Ca\)h Blowout ticket from Publix, 1200 Highway 74 South in Peachtree City , won $500,000.

, won $500,000. A Jackpots Galore ticket from Nick Food Mart, 11596 Adel Highway in Morven , won $180,978.62.

, won $180,978.62. A 25Xtra ticket from City Line Gas, 225 S. Coastal Highway in Port Wentworth, won $83,162.62.

Two players hit the jackpot playing Quick Win games over the weekend, both purchased on the Georgia Lottery site. A Dacula resident won $101,514 playing Hit $250 on Nov. 7 and a Lithonia resident won $85,143 playing Double Win on Nov. 8.

A Senoia resident won $11,746 playing the Money Strike Jackpots Diggi Game on the Georgia Lottery site on Nov. 7.

Finally, two players won $7,500 each playing Millionaire for Life by matching four of the five numbers and the Millionaire ball. The first was in the Nov. 5 drawing with a ticket from BP Food Mart, 35 Highway 138 SW in Riverdale. The second was Nov. 6 from QuikTrip, 8140 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

As with all Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Fantasy 5, Mega Millions, scratchers, Quick Win, Diggi Games, and Millionaire for Life benefit education in the state of Georgia. Media kit and game logos available at the Georgia Lottery Press Center.

About Fantasy 5

Fantasy 5 is Georgia’s exclusive jackpot game! Jackpots start at \(125,000 and grow from there! Plus, with Ca\)h Match you can win up to $500 instantly! Now that’s a lot of loot. Fantasy 5 drawings are held every day at 11:34 pm.

Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Players who are located in Georgia at the time of purchase can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

About Mega Millions

Mega Millions is a multi-state jackpot game that gives players the opportunity to win mega jackpots and additional cash prizes. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Players who are located in Georgia at the time of purchase can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

About Quick Win

Quick Win games are instant play, instant win games that share a rolling progressive jackpot. Quick Win tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Players who are located in Georgia at the time of purchase can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

About Diggi Games

Diggi Games are available exclusively on the Georgia Lottery website and mobile app—offering players the chance to win anytime, anywhere in Georgia. As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Diggi Games benefit education in the state of Georgia.

About Millionaire for Life

Introducing a multi-state game that gives players an opportunity to win $1,000,000 or $100,000 a year for life. There are nine ways to win, and players can start winning cash prizes by matching just one white ball plus the Millionaire Ball™ — or by matching two white balls.

Millionaire for Life drawings are held every day at 11:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Players who are located in Georgia at the time of purchase can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com. Tickets must be purchased by 10:15 p.m.

About Georgia Lottery Corporation

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $31.3 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 2.3 million students have received HOPE, and more than 2.3 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., please visit: www.galottery.com

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