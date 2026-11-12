////North Carolina and Georgia Will Lead National Medicaid Fraud Control Association

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Atlanta- Attorneys General Chris Carr and Jeff Jackson announced Georgia and North Carolina will lead the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units (NAMFCU) for the upcoming year.

Release:

ATLANTA, GA – North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced today that their state Medicaid Fraud Control Unit directors, F. Edward (Eddie) Kirby, Jr. and Jim Mooney, were elected to serve as the president and vice president of the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units (NAMFCU) for the upcoming year.

“Our Medicaid Investigations Division and Eddie Kirby are national leaders in fighting Medicaid fraud,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Eddie’s election as president of the national association is a testament to our success fighting Medicaid fraud. With North Carolina and Georgia at the helm, we’re going to see even more success in our work to fight fraud and protect taxpayer dollars.”

“Medicaid fraud isn’t a victimless crime. It’s theft of taxpayer dollars and undermines a system meant to support our most vulnerable citizens,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Under the leadership of Deputy Attorney General Jim Mooney, our Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division has fought to protect older and disabled adults, prosecuted providers for rampant fraud, and shut down dangerous and unlicensed personal care homes. Our efforts are stronger when we work together, and I’m confident that with North Carolina and Georgia now leading this national effort, we will continue to achieve historic results for the people of our states.”

“Strong federal-state collaboration between the HHS Office of Inspector General and Medicaid Fraud Control Units is critical to rooting out fraud, protecting beneficiaries, and preserving public trust in our health care programs,” said Inspector General T. March Bell of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

Established in 1978, NAMFCU is a professional association that includes the Medicaid Fraud Control units for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. NAMFCU works to combat Medicaid provider fraud and protect the vulnerable from abuse, neglect and misappropriation of financial resources. State Medicaid Fraud Control units work closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, as well as the state Medicaid programs and managed care organizations. The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General oversees state units and ensures they are complying with federal requirements. They also fund 75% of state units.

These coordinated state efforts have had immense success:

In FFY 2025, units recovered more than $2 billion in their criminal and civil enforcement efforts. They obtained 1,185 convictions and recovered $4.64 for every $1 in MFCU grant expenditures.

In FFY 2024, units recovered $1.4 billion in their criminal and civil enforcement efforts. They obtained 1,151 convictions and recovered $3.46 for every $1 in grant expenditures.

The 2026 National Healthcare Fraud Takedown, coordinated by the United States Department of Justice, included the efforts of a record 50 MFCUs.

The N.C. Medicaid Investigations Division receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $8,729,788 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2027. The remaining 25%, totaling $2,909,927 for FY 2027, is funded by the State of North Carolina. To report Medicaid fraud in North Carolina, call the North Carolina Medicaid Investigations Division at 919-881-2320, or report Medicaid provider fraud online or patient abuse online.

The Georgia Medicaid Fraud and Patient Protection Division receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5,816,722 for Federal FY 2027. The remaining 25%, totaling $1,938,924, is funded by the State of Georgia. Individuals wanting to report Medicaid fraud in Georgia may call 404-458-2878, or use the online report form available online.