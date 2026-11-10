Carr Secures Order Ending Home Saver 911 Contracts in Georgia

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ATLANTA — A court order ends Home Saver 911 contracts in Georgia and requires the return of property titles to homeowners.

Release:

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has secured a court order that provides critical relief to more than 70 Georgia homeowners who were tricked into transferring ownership of their homes to Home Saver 911 LLC.

This outcome stems from a lawsuit Carr filed against the company over allegations of unlawful and deceptive practices that misled consumers seeking foreclosure assistance. A Fulton County Superior Court Judge approved the Final Consent Judgment on Nov. 6, 2026.

As part of this order, the company is prohibited from enforcing its contracts in Georgia, prohibited from collecting payments associated with such agreements, and ordered to return the title to all properties still in the name of Home Saver 911 and Flex Financial 911.

“Owning a home is part of the American dream, and no one should see that dream ripped away by scams and predatory practices,” said Carr. “We took action to protect Georgia families, and we won — delivering critical relief to homeowners when they need it most. We will always fight for hardworking Georgians, and we’re sending a message that this type of behavior won’t be tolerated in our state.”

As alleged in the original complaint from September 2025, Home Saver 911 used unfair and deceptive high-pressure sales practices to get consumers to sign documents for personal loans. Unbeknownst to consumers, title ended up being transferred to the defendants. These consumers were not informed that a transfer of title to their primary residence would accompany the loan.

A brief summary of the Final Consent Judgment is included below.

All contracts consumers signed with Home Saver 911 and Flex Financial 911 are unenforceable and these entities cannot go after any individuals for any money paid to or on behalf of consumers;

Title to all the properties still in the name of Home Saver 911 and Flex Financial 911 must be given back to the consumer by Nov. 20, 2026;

Any consumers who lost their home to foreclosure are entitled to make applications for surplus funds and these entities are prohibited from making applications for surplus funds for those properties; and

These organizations are permanently barred from doing any transactions related to residential real estate in Georgia.

MV Realty

In August 2025, Carr secured a court order terminating all contracts with MV Realty, a Florida-based brokerage firm that was accused of tricking Georgia homeowners into signing 40-year listing agreements.

MV Realty promoted its deceptively branded “Homeowner Benefit Program” on websites, social media and through telemarketing as a way to “get cash without borrowing” and promised consumers that they could keep the small cash payment in exchange for agreeing to use the company’s services in the future. What was not made clear to consumers is that they were then locked into a 40-year agreement that cost them or their heirs at least 3 percent of the value of the home 1) if it is sold without using MV Realty as their agent; 2) transferred to another person; or 3) goes into foreclosure before the 40 years are up. MV Realty enrolled more than 3,300 Georgians into a Homeowner Benefit Agreement for which the company recorded a memorandum in the real property records.

Until Carr secured an order forcing MV Realty to terminate all memorandums in Georgia, this memorandum acted as a cloud or lien on the homeowner’s property to ensure collection of the 3 percent early termination fee.

In June 2026, a Fulton County Superior Court Judge approved a Final Consent Judgment that required MV Realty to pay $1 million in restitution to Georgia consumers. Consumers who paid early termination fees will receive a portion of the fee from Carr’s Consumer Protection Division.

Resources

Learn more about avoiding foreclosure scams on the Consumer Protection Division’s educational site: ConsumerEd.