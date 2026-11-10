Lowndes Vikings Announce First-Round Playoff Ticket Details

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LOWNDES CO. — Remaining reserved seats for the Vikings’ first-round playoff game go on sale to the public Wednesday morning.

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With a 9-1 regular-season record, our Vikings enter the 2026 GHSA State Football Playoffs as the Region 1-7A Champions and the No. 5 overall seed. On Friday, November 13, Lowndes will host South Forsyth (7-3) from Cumming, Georgia.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. All tickets are $12 each, as set by the GHSA. All fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket.

Tickets for the first-round playoff game will go on sale Monday, November 9, at 9:00 a.m. Season ticket holders will have Monday and Tuesday to purchase the same reserved seats they held during the regular season.

The Viking Ticket Office will remain open until 5:30 p.m. on Monday for fans to purchase their tickets. The Viking Touchdown Club will meet at 5:30 p.m., and all Touchdown Club members are invited to attend. The meeting will be held in Meeting Rooms 1 & 2 of the Board of Education Building.

On Wednesday morning, all remaining reserved seats will be available for purchase by the general public.

With the weather getting cooler, the Viking Ticket Office will also have long-sleeve apparel available for purchase, along with Region Championship shirts. When you purchase your tickets don’t forget your Viking gear ready for the playoffs!

The Viking Ticket Office is located inside the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Fans should use the east entrance across from Whistle Car Wash.

Viking Ticket Office Hours

Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday–Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. – Noon

Make plans to come out and support your Vikings! 🏈