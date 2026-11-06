VSU Invites Public to Veterans Day Ceremony November 11

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VALDOSTA — VSU’s Air Force ROTC will host a public Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. on the Pound Hall lawn.

Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University’s Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 172 will present a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, on the Pound Hall lawn.

The public is invited to attend and help honor those who have served and protected the United States of America as members of the Armed Forces.

Speakers include Dr. Donald J. Green, president of VSU; Lt. Col. Alan Vaughn, commander of VSU’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 172; and Col. Russell Reese, 23d Wing commander at Moody Air Force Base.

Committed to developing the leaders of tomorrow, VSU’s Air Force ROTC program kicked off the Fall 2026 semester with more than 125 active cadets, each one working to become an officer in the United States Air Force or Space Force while earning their college degree. Fifteen of these cadets are on track to graduate during the 2026-2027 academic year. After graduation, they will begin training in their respective specialty careers — pilot, cyber, contracting, and more — all to protect and defend this great nation.

Pound Hall is located on VSU’s Rea and Lillian Steele North Campus, across from South Georgia Medical Center.

In the event of rain, VSU’s Veterans Day ceremony will be held in Pound Hall Auditorium.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/afrotc/