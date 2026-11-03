Gov. Kemp Announces Property Tax Relief for Georgia Homeowners

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ATLANTA — Georgia begins distributing 2026 tax relief grants, reducing assessed home values by $18,000 for eligible homeowners.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp today announced that the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin distributing funds to local governments as part of the 2026 Homeowner Tax Relief Grant program this week, delivering property tax relief approved by the Governor and the Georgia General Assembly in the AFY2026 Budget.

“Along with our partners in the General Assembly, we are delivering on our promise to make life more affordable for hardworking Georgians by providing needed relief for homeowners from property taxes,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Because of our commitment to creating jobs and budgeting conservatively, we are able to take steps such as these to keep more money in Georgians’ pockets.”

The one-time program provides eligible Georgia homeowners with an $18,000 reduction in the assessed value of their homesteads for the 2026 tax year. This relief is applied directly to homeowners’ property tax bills, reducing the amount they owe. Some homeowners may already see the savings on bills that have been issued, while others will see the relief as local governments continue issuing tax bills.

“Governor Kemp and the General Assembly have made property tax relief a priority, and we’re pleased to begin delivering that relief to Georgia homeowners,” said State Revenue Commissioner David Burge. “Our Department has been working closely with local governments across the state to administer this program, and it’s exciting to see those efforts translate into real savings for Georgia families.”

DOR is processing applications and distributing funds to local governments as the required documentation is submitted and verified. Homeowners with a qualifying homestead exemption do not need to submit a separate application to receive the grant. The relief will appear as a reduction on their property tax bill rather than a separate check or direct deposit.

Homeowners with questions about their eligibility or the relief reflected on their tax bill should contact their local tax commissioner’s office.

For additional information, including frequently asked questions, visit dor.georgia.gov/2026-property-tax-relief-grant.