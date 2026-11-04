VSU Science Café to Explore Infectious Disease Threats

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VALDOSTA — A VSU biology professor will discuss infectious diseases, mosquitoes, ticks, and evolving health threats on Nov. 12.

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VALDOSTA — The College of Science and Mathematics at Valdosta State University invites campus and community science enthusiasts to attend Science Café from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Augie’s Café. This event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Eric Chambers, associate professor in the Department of Biology, will present “Infectious Disease: Challenges for the 21st Century.” He will discuss how infectious diseases are emerging, re-emerging, spreading, and evolving, with particular emphasis on diseases transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks. He will also connect global infectious disease challenges with issues affecting everyday life in South Georgia and will also likely discuss respiratory pathogens following recent news about H5N1 avian influenza in the state of Washington.

Infectious diseases are not simply problems of the past. They remain a major challenge because microorganisms evolve, disease-carrying insects adapt, environmental conditions change, and people and animals increasingly interact across geographic boundaries. Science is developing new tools — genetics, molecular testing, disease surveillance, and improved vector-control methods — to help identify, prevent, and manage these threats.

VSU’s Science Café series offers a space where university-based scientists and the broader community can come together to discuss topics at the forefront of scientific discovery. This helps foster public understanding and enthusiasm for the scientific and technological developments shaping the world.

“Science Café is an opportunity for anyone, from any background and level of education, to learn more about scientific discoveries that affect our daily lives,” said Dr. Cristina Calestani, professor of biology as well as interim associate dean and interim chair of strategic partnerships and innovation for the College of Science and Mathematics. “It is not meant to be a lecture. It is an opportunity for the public, as well as our VSU students and colleagues, to ask questions and receive answers in a format that they can understand. The informal setting facilitates the interaction between the scientist and the public.”

Augie’s Cafe is located at 1811 Jerry Jones Drive in Valdosta. Attendees are encouraged to purchase a beverage or food item from the host site.

On the Web:

www.valdosta.edu/cosm/